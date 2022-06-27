Guangzhou City vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022-23 

The Chinese Super League campaign continues this week and will see Guangzhou City host Dalian Pro at the Yuexiushan Stadium on Tuesday.

Guangzhou City have endured an abysmal start to their league campaign and currently find themselves in the drop zone. They were beaten 3-1 by Changchun Yatai in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin as they were repeatedly carved apart by their opponents.

The home side sit 17th in the league table with zero points from six games. They will be desperate to pick up their first win of the campaign this week to kickstart their season.

Dalian Pro have also struggled for results in the new Super League campaign. They suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Henan Songshan Longmen last time out as they were significantly outplayed by their 10-man opposition.

The Blue Hawks sit 14th in the league table with just six points from six games. They will aim to return to winning ways when they play on Tuesday.

Guangzhou City vs Dalian Pro Head-to-Head

There have been 17 meetings between Guangzhou City and Dalian Pro. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this month, with the Blue Hawks winning 2-0.

Guangzhou City Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Dalian Pro Form Guide: L-L-D-D-W

Guangzhou City vs Dalian Pro Team News

Guangzhou City

The home side will be without the services of Miao Tang, Chugui Ye and former Sporting Braga midfielder Guilherme this week, as all three men are injured.

Injured: Miao Tang, Chugui Ye, Guilherme

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dalian Pro

Xiangjun Wang came off injured in the visitors' last game and is a major doubt for this one alongside Tong Lei.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Xianjun Wang, Tong Lei

Suspended: None

Guangzhou City vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yuelei Cheng; Zhang Jinliang, Teng Yi, Jhong Jiang; Yunlong Fan, Yajun Chen, Gong Zhang, Zhengyu Huang; Tixiang Li, Zhizhao Chen; Hong Gui

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-3-3): Chong Zhang; Guowen Sun, Longchan Lin, Yanfeng Dong, Yupeng He; Zhiwei Song, Peng Lu, Yu Fei; Liangming Lin, Yin Shang, Xiangchuang Yan

Guangzhou City vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Guangzhou City are on a six-game losing streak in the league, four of which have come on home turf. Their defense has been a major source of trouble this season as they have conceded the joint-most goals in the league this campaign.

Dalian Pro are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last four games. However, they have shown more intent than their opponents this season and should win here.

Prediction: Guangzhou City 0-1 Dalian Pro

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far