Guangzhou City vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Guangzhou City and Guangzhou FC will trade tackles in a Guangzhou derby that could have huge ramifications in the Chinese Super League title race.

City come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Henan Sonshan Longmen on Wednesday.

Wang Shangyuan put Longmen ahead in the first half before Toni Sunjic's own goal brought the scores level after the break. Gulherme missed a second-half penalty in an eventful match.

Guangzhou FC ran riot in a 6-0 demolition of Qingdao FC. Ricardo Goulart's first-half brace put the South China Tigers on their way to a convincing win.

That victory helped them retain second spot in Group A, while Guangzhou City are further down in fourth place on 10 points.

The two city rivals will be keen on getting all three points to keep their title hopes alive and avoid falling further behind pacesetters Shandong Taishan.

Guangzhou City vs Guangzhou FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 23 previous occasions and Guangzhou FC have a better record with 12 wins to their name.

Their city rivals were victorious on seven occasions, while four previous matches ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came on the opening day of the current campaign when they had to share the spoils in a thrilling and eventful 2-2 draw.

Guangzhou City have won two and drawn four of their seven league matches to date, while their city rivals have four wins and one loss in seven games.

Guangzhou City form guide: D-D-D-L-W

Guangzhou FC form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Guangzhou City vs Guangzhou FC Team News

Guangzhou City

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Guangzhou City.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Guangzhou FC

There are also no known injury concerns for manager Fabio Cannavaro. Midfielder Liao Lisheng served out his one-game suspension and returned with a goal against Qingdao FC.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Guangzhou City vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XI

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jiaqi Han (GK); Xiaotian Yang, Pengefi Han, Zhengyu Huang, Jihong Jiang, Miao Tang; Chugui Ye, Mousa Dembele, Gong Zhang, Guilherme; Tiago De Leonco

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dianzuo Liu (GK); Zhunyi Gao, Tyias Browning, Linpeng Zhang, Hanwen Deng; Xiuwei Zhang, Dinghao Yan, Liao Lisheng; Ricardo Goulart, Shihao Wei, Ai Kesen

Guangzhou City vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

Guangzhou City have shown a high penchant for draws this season and the fact that this is a derby could see both sides settle for another stalemate.

However, Guangzhou FC have been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks and will want to keep momentum going with a morale-boosting derby win. We are predicting a narrow victory for Fabio Cannavaro's men, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Guangzhou City 1-2 Guangzhou FC

