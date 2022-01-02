Guangzhou City vs Hebei prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The 2021 Chinese Super League season comes to an end this week and will see Guangzhou City host Hebei on Tuesday morning.

Guangzhou City played out a 1-1 draw against Beijing Guoan last time out, scoring with their only shot on target.

They have now failed to win any of their last four league games and have picked up just one win in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Guangzhou City currently sit seventh in the championship round with 26 points from 21 games. A draw on Tuesday will be enough to ensure they do not finish bottom of the group.

Hebei were beaten 1-0 by Shenzhen on New Year's Day and had the heroics of their goalkeeper to thank for limiting the deficit to just one. The visitors displayed haphazard defending in their last game as they gave away two penalties within the space of just five minutes.

Hebei sit bottom of the group with 25 points from 21 games. A win on Tuesday will see them leapfrog their midweek hosts in the league table.

Guangzhou City vs Hebei Head-to-Head

There have been 11 meetings between Guangzhou City and Hebei. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won one less. There have been four draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last month. The game ended 1-1.

Guangzhou City Form Guide: D-L-L-D-W

Hebei Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

Guangzhou City vs Hebei Team News

Guangzhou City

Tixiang Li and Zhengyu Huang both came off injured in the hosts' last game and are expected to miss the final game of the campaign. The duo join Yuchen Zhou, Miao Tang, Chugui Ye, Feiya Chang and Chao Zeng on the injury list.

Injured: Yuchen Zhou, Miao Tang, Chugui Ye, Feiya Chang, Chao Zeng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hebei

Chengdong Zhang, Ximing Pan and Joao Silva are all out with injuries and will miss Tuesday's game. Chen Yunha received a red card in Sunday's game and is now suspended.

Injured: Chengdong Zhang, Ximing Pan, Joao Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Chen Yunha

Guangzhou City vs Hebei Predicted XI

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiaqi Han; Jihong Jiang, Teng Yi, Pengfei Han; Wang Huapeng, Yunlong Fan, Zhizhao Chen, Gong Zhang, Xiaotian Yang; Tiago Leonco, Jown Cardona

Hebei Predicted XI (4-5-1): Yaxiong Bao; Haifeng Ding, Samir Memisevic, Yu Zhang, Lin Cui; Tianyuan Xu, Quiming Wan, Hui Zhang, Daogang Yao, Yao Xuchen; Leonardo

Guangzhou City vs Hebei Prediction

Guangzhou City are on a four-game winless run and have won just once since the league restarted last month. They have conceded 30 goals in 21 games so far, the most in the championship round.

Hebei are on an even worse run than their hosts, with a three-game winless and goalless run. They have scored just twice in seven games since the restart and are by far the lowest-scoring side in the table. They should see defeat on the last day of the season.

Prediction: Guangzhou City 1-0 Hebei

Edited by Peter P