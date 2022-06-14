Guangzhou City vs Henan SSLM prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Guangzhou City take on Henan SSLM at the Wuyuan River Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday, with both sides having had contrasting starts to their seasons.

Guangzhou City are 16th in the table, having lost their opening three games. Jean-Paul van Gastel's side have lost their last three games on the trot and will be hoping to turn things around with a win against Henan on Wednesday.

Henan SSLM, on the other hand, are third in the league, two points off Wuhan Yangtze at the top of the table. Javier Pereira's side have had an unbeaten start to their league campaign, having won two and drawn one of their opening three fixtures. They will look to carry that momentum into the game against Guangzhou on Wednesday.

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus In an interview, Javier Pereira, the head coach of Henan Songshan Longmen, said he thinks the CSL group in Haikou is the most difficult one in the three. Apart from Henan, Shandong Taishan (defending champion), Changchun Yatai, Guangzhou City, Zhejiang, Dalian are in the group. In an interview, Javier Pereira, the head coach of Henan Songshan Longmen, said he thinks the CSL group in Haikou is the most difficult one in the three. Apart from Henan, Shandong Taishan (defending champion), Changchun Yatai, Guangzhou City, Zhejiang, Dalian are in the group. https://t.co/BvsCc7bGM3

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting contest.

Guangzhou City vs Henan SSLM Head-to-Head

Henan SSLM have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Guangzhou City winning only one.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in August 2021. Tiago Leonco canceled out Parmanjan Kyum's opener to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Guangzhou City Form Guide: L-L-L-W-D

Henan SSLM Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

Guangzhou City vs Henan SSLM Team News

Guangzhou City

Guangzhou City have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against Shandong Taishan last time out. Miao Tang and Chugui Ye are both still out due to injury.

Injured: Miao Tang, Chugui Ye

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Henan SSLM

Henan came away unscathed from their 3-1 win against Zhejiang Professional last time out. Pereira will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guangzhou City vs Henan SSLM Predicted XI

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus Henan Songshan Longmen officially announce the signing of Adrian Mierzejewski. It's the 5th Chinese club that the Polish midfielder plays for after Changchun Yatai (2018), Chongqing Dangdai (2019-20), Guangzhou City (2020), Shanghai Shenhua (2021). Henan Songshan Longmen officially announce the signing of Adrian Mierzejewski. It's the 5th Chinese club that the Polish midfielder plays for after Changchun Yatai (2018), Chongqing Dangdai (2019-20), Guangzhou City (2020), Shanghai Shenhua (2021). https://t.co/wy6eHhV7j3

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yuelei Cheng; Bo Jin, Jinliang Zhang, Teng Yi, Jihong Jiang, Zhengyu Huang; Gong Zhang, Yunlong Fan, Yajun Chen; Tixiang Li, Zhizhao Chen

Henan SSLM Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guoming Wang; Ziyi Niu, Shuai Yang, Toni Sunjic, Xin Luo; Yuhao Zhao, Shangyuan Wang; Zichang Huang, Adrian Mierzejewski, Fernando Karanga; Henrique Dourado

Guangzhou City vs Henan SSLM Prediction

It's hard to see Guangzhou City taking anything away from the game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Henan will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Guangzhou City 0-2 Henan SSLM

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far