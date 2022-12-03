Guangzhou City vs Shanghai Port Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4, 2022 

Guangzhou City will welcome Shanghai Port to the Yuexiushan Stadium on matchday 29 of the Chinese Super League on Sunday (December 4).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Tianjin Tigers last week. Zhao Yingjie's 64th-minute goal inspired Tianjin to all three points. Shanghai, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat to Henan Songshan Longmen at home.

Fernando Karanga and Wu Lei scored first-half goals to ensure both sides shared the spoils. Second-half strikes from Huang Zichang and Ke Zhao then helped Henan to maximum points.

The defeat saw Longmen usurp their hosts in the table, with Shanghai dropping to seventh spot, having accrued 49 points from 28 games. Guangzhou, meanwhile, occupy 16th spot with 15 points and are in the relegation zone on goal difference.

Guangzhou City vs Shanghai Port Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 21 previous occasions. Shanghai have a superior record with 10 wins to Guangzhou's five, while six games have been drawn.

Their most recent meeting in September saw Shanghai claim a 2-0 home win.

Guangzhou have lost three of their last five league games.

Shanghai are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head fixtures, winning six.

Six of Shanghai's last six away games have produced at least three goals.

Guangzhou have the second-worst home record in the league this season, having garnered just seven points from 13 games.

The hosts also have the joint second-worst attack at home, scoring just nine goals.

Guangzhou City vs Shanghai Port Prediction

Guangzhou's poor start to the season has left them precariously in the relegation zone. Anything other than a win could complicate matters for them with just two games left in the regular season.

Shanghai, meanwhile, are better-placed and have a shot at securing continental qualification.

The visitors should keep their positive record against Guangzhou going with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Guangzhou City 0-2 Shanghai Port

Guangzhou City vs Shanghai Port Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Shanghai to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

