Guangzhou City vs Shanghai Port prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Guangzhou City face Shanghai Port in their upcoming Chinese Super League championship fixture on Wednesday at the Yuexiushan Stadium.

Guangzhou City have just one win to their name in the league since the restart earlier this month. After avoiding defeat in their last two games, they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Changchun Yatai on Sunday.

Shanghai Port, on the other hand, returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Shenzhen on Sunday. They have three wins to their name since the restart and are third in the championship standings with 38 points.

Guangzhou City vs Shanghai Port Head-to-Head

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Shanghai Port have been the better side in this fixture with eight wins to their name.

Guangzhou City have five wins against their eastern rivals while the spoils have been shared six times between the two sides. Guangzhou City have been winless in the fixture since 2017, while Shanghai Port have recorded four wins in their last five meetings with the Blue Lions.

The two sides last locked horns at the Guangzhou University Town Sports Center in the championship fixture earlier this month. The game ended in a 1-0 win for the Red Eagles.

Guangzhou City form guide (Chinese Super League): L-D-W-L-L

Shanghai Port form guide (Chinese Super League): W-D-L-W-W

Guangzhou City vs Shanghai Port Team News

Guangzhou City

Yuchen Zhou suffered a crucial ligament rupture earlier this month and is a long-term absentee. Miao Tang, Chugui Ye, Feiya Chang, and Chao Zeng are also injured and expected to miss this game. Huang Zhengyu should return from a one-game suspension here.

Injured: Yuchen Zhou, Miao Tang, Chugui Ye, Feiya Chang, Chao Zeng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shanghai Port

Ricardo Lopes remains sidelined with a knee injury while Ante Majstorovic is also a doubt as he has not played for them in the league since the restart. Yang Shiyuan is suspended for the game after picking up his fourth yellow card of the campaign.

Paulinho will be out of the game after he was diagnosed with an injury post the last game against Shenzen.

Injury: Ricardo Lopes, Paulinho

Doubtful: Ante Majstorovic

Suspension: Yang Shiyuan

Guangzhou City vs Shanghai Port Predicted XI

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jiaqi Han; Jihong Jiang, Teng Yi, Pengfei Han; Zhengyu Huang, Wang Huapeng, Xiaotian Yang, Gong Zhang; Wen Yongjun, Tiago Leonco, Jown Cardona

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (3-3-3-1): Yan Junling; Li Ang, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Shenyuan Li, Wang Shenchao, Mirahmetjan Muzepper; Oscar, Ablahan Haliq, Aaron Mooy; Liu Zhurun

Guangzhou City vs Shanghai Port Prediction

Both teams have scored seven goals since the league start and look evenly matched on paper. Shanghai Port have the advantage when it comes to personnel and should come out on top having recorded a narrow win earlier this month.

Prediction: Guangzhou City 1-2 Shanghai Port.

Edited by Shardul Sant