Guangzhou City vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2022

Guangzhou City and Shanghai Shenhua will square off at the Jinjiang Sports Center in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday (December 14).

The hosts are winless in their last eight league games, suffering seven defeats. They are struggling in 17th place in the standings with just 16 points, coming off a goalless draw against local rivals Guangzhou FC on Saturday.

Shanghai, meanwhile, have not fared much better and have just one win in their last nine league outings. They have lost their last two games, including a 2-1 defeat against Dalian Pro in their previous outing.

Guangzhou will move out of the relegation zone with a win, while Shanghai will enter the ten ten with all three points.

Guangzhou City vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the 33rd time across competitions. Shanghai lead 13-9, while ten games have ended in draws.

They played out a 1-1 draw in their last meeting earlier this season in October. Gui Hong gave Guangzhou a 63rd-minute lead before Christian Mougang Bassogog equalised at the death, scoring in the 13th minute of injury time,

Guangzhou have the third-worst attacking record in the competition, scoring 23 goals in 30 games.

Both Guangzhou and Shanghai have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their last five league games.

Guangzhou City vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Guangzhou have just four wins this season and have not scored in three of their last four league outings. Shanghai, meanwhile, have lost steam in recent games and have just one win in their last nine league games. They have scored in four of their last five games.

Nonetheless, given the poor form of the two teams, a draw seems to be the likely outcome.

Prediction: Guangzhou City 1-1 Shanghai Shenhua

Guangzhou City vs Shanghai Shenhua Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Shanghai to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Jianrong Zhu to score any time - Yes

