Guangzhou City vs Zhejiang Professional prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Guangzhou City take on Zhejiang Professional at the Wuyuan River Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Monday, with both sides having had similar starts to their seasons.

Guangzhou City are currently 17th in the league, two points behind their opponents. Jean-Paul van Gastel's side are yet to pick up any points in the league, having lost their opening four games so far. They will hope to kickstart their season with a win against Zhejiang on Monday.

Zhejiang Professional are 16th in the league and have not yet won a game this season. Jordi Vinyals' side have been in poor form of late and are winless in their last five games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Guangzhou on Monday.

Both teams will want to win the game in order to climb up the table and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Guangzhou City vs Zhejiang Professional Head-to-Head

Guangzhou City have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won all of their last five meetings against Zhejiang Professional.

Guangzhou came away as 5-2 winners the last time the two sides met back in October 2016.

Guangzhou City Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

Zhejiang Professional Form Guide: D-L-D-L-D

Guangzhou City vs Zhejiang Professional Team News

Guangzhou City

Guangzhou City have no new injury worries following their 3-0 loss against Henan SSLM last time out. Miao Tang and Chugui Ye are both still out injured.

Injured: Miao Tang, Chugui Ye

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zhejiang Professional

Zhejiang Professional came away unscathed from their 1-1 draw against Dalian Pro last time out. Chao Gu, Matheus and Lucas Possignolo are all still unavailable due injury.

Injured: Chao Gu, Matheus, Lucas Possignolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guangzhou City vs Zhejiang Professional Predicted XI

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Yuelei Cheng; Zhuoxuan Li, Jinliang Zhang, Zhengyu Huang, Yuncheng Fu, Feng Wei; Peng Wang, Tixiang Li, Gong Zhang, Chun Lok Tan; Hong Gui

Zhejiang Professional Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Bo Zhao; Xin Yue, Zheng'ao Sun, Nok-Hang Leung, Tianyu Gao; Haoran Zhong; Jin Cheng, Franko Andrijasevic, Bin Gu, Ulrich Ewolo; Nyasha Mushekwi

Guangzhou City vs Zhejiang Professional Prediction

It's hard to pick a winner between the two sides given their similar form and quality so far this season.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Guangzhou City 1-1 Zhejiang Professional

