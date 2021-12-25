Guangzhou FC vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021-22

Guangzhou FC take on Beijing Guoan in an important Chinese Super League game on Sunday. The hosts are second in the table but trail league leaders Shandong Taishan by a massive 10 points with 18 rounds of games played.

Guangzhou drew 0-0 against Shanghai Port in their last game. They need a win to stave off Port's hot pursuit, who have an almost identical record to them and are only third based on goal difference.

Beijing Guoan drew 2-2 with Shenzen in their last game. They are sixth in the table having played 18 games themselves, accumulating 28 points.

Guangzhou FC vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

The two teams are evenly matched when it comes to their head-to-head record. Guangzhou have won 10 of the 27 games played between the two sides, with Beijing triumphing in seven games. Ten matches have ended in draws.

Beijing won the last time the two sides met by a 1-0 margin.

Guangzhou FC form guide (Chinese Super League): D-W-D-L-W

Beijing Guoan form guide (Chinese Super League): D-L-L-W-W

Guangzhou FC vs Beijing Guoan team news

Guangzhou FC

The home team should be able to field their first-choice 11 at the Tianhe Stadium in this match as none of their main players are either injured or suspended.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Beijing Guoan

The visitors will miss the services of attacking midfielder John Hou Saeter, who is out of action due to a right-knee injury. Joining him on the injured list is right-back Gang Wang, who has a fractured arm. Gao Tianyi was taken off injured at the end of the last game and is a doubt for this one.

Jin Pengxiang received a red card in the last game against Shenzen and will be suspended for the game.

Injured: John Hou Saeter, Gang Wang

Suspended: Jin Pengxiang

Doubtful: Gao Tianyi

Guangzhou FC vs Beijing Guoan predicted XI

Guangzhou FC predicted XI (4-3-3): Liu Dianzuo; Deng Hangwen, Tyias Browning, Wu Shaocong, Yihao Zhong; Zhang Xiuwei, Liao Lisheng, Hou Yu; Yan Dinghao, Wei Shihao, Yang Liu

Beijing Guoan predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Hou Sen; Tao Jiang, Bai Yang, Liu Huan; Li Lei, Chi Zhongguo, Cheng Piao, Jin Taiyan; Zhang Xizhe; Zhang Yuning, Anderson Silva

Guangzhou FC vs Beijing Guoan prediction

Guangzhou have certainly had a better league campaign between the two teams so far but have had an indifferent run of late. They host a Beijing team which has had a decidedly mediocre league run and have picked up only one win in their last five games across competitions. We are siding with the hosts in this one, even if it would be by the finest of margins.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 1-0 Beijing Guoan

Edited by Shardul Sant