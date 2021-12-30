Guangzhou FC vs Changchun Yatai prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League continues this weekend and will see Guangzhou FC host Changchun Yatai on New Year's Day as both teams continue their race for AFC Champions League qualification.

Guangzhou FC picked up a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Hebei last time out, marking a consecutive league win and third victory in their last four games. Youngsters Ling Jie and Kaiyuan Tan both scored goals for the hosts, with the opener being the former's maiden goal for the club.

Guangzhou City sit second in the championship round with 41 points from 20 games. A win on Saturday would secure a Champions League place finish for the hosts.

Changchun Yatai beat Shenzhen 1-0 away from home on Wednesday, marking a second straight victory after a three-game winless run. The visitors now have it all to do in their final two games to stand a chance at Champions League qualification.

Yatai sit fourth in the league standings with 38 points from 20 games. They are just three points behind Shanghai Port and their weekend hosts in the Champions League spots.

Guangzhou FC vs Changchun Yatai Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Guangzhou FC and Changchun Yatai. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this month with Guangzhou FC winning 2-0.

Guangzhou FC Form Guide: W-W-D-W-D

Changchun Yatai Form Guide: W-W-L-L-D

Guangzhou FC vs Changchun Yatai Team News

Guangzhou FC

Fernandinho is the only injured player for the hosts ahead of their game on Saturday. All other players are available for selection to manager Zhiyu Liu.

Injured: Fernandinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Changchun Yatai

Serginho and Yufeng Zhang are both unavailable due to injuries and will miss Saturday's game. The duo are the only injured players for the visiting camp.

Injured: Serginho, Yufeng Zhang

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guangzhou FC vs Changchun Yatai Predicted XI

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-5-1): Liu Dianzuo; Deng Hangwen, Tyias Browning, Wu Shaocong, Gao Zhunyi; Yang Liyu, Chao He, Zhang Xiuwei, Liao Lisheng, Wei Shihao; Ling Jie

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wu Yake; Jores Okore, Jie Sun, Kaiyu Mao; Zhiyu Yan, Jiakang Hui, Li Guang, Dilyimit Tudi, Weihui Rao; Erik, Long Tan

Guangzhou FC vs Changchun Yatai Prediction

Guangzhou FC have picked up three wins and two draws in their last five league games and have lost just once in their last 10. The hosts are seeking automatic qualification for the Champions League and will be looking to pick up a good result in their penultimate game of the campaign.

Changchun Yatai have an outside chance to qualify for the Champions League. They, however, need two wins in their final two games of the season and also hope results elsewhere go in their favor. They may however fall short on New Year's Day as they head to a ground where Guangzhou FC are unbeaten in the league this season.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 2-1 Changchun Yatai

