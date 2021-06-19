Guangzhou FC vs Chongqing Liangjiang prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Guangzhou FC will take on Chongqing Liangjiang on matchday six in Group A of the 2021 Chinese Super League.

Just three points separate the two sides in the table and they will each be looking to consolidate their positions with a victory.

Guangzhou FC are the better-placed side in fourth position, having garnered seven points from four games. Chongqing Liangjiang are two places and three points below, having played a game more.

This will be both teams' first competitive fixture in over a month. Liangjiang suffered a harrowing 1-0 defeat to Qingdao FC in the middle of May, with Liu Jian scoring the winner in the third minute of injury time.

Guangzhou FC were 2-0 away victors over Cangzhou Mighty Lions on 9 May. Gao Zhunyi and Yang Liyu scored goals in each half to give the South China Tigers all three points.

Guangzhou FC vs Chongqing Liangjiang Head-to-Head

Guangzhou FC have seven wins and three defeats from their last 12 matches against Chongqing Liangjiang. Two previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw played out in August 2019 that saw Anderson Talisca and Feng Jing score first-half goals.

Guangzhou FC are currently on a two-game winning run and will be looking to keep their momentum going with another victory. Chongqing Liangjiang have won just one of their five league games this term.

Guangzhou FC form guide: W-W-L-D

Chongqing Liangjiang form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Guangzhou FC vs Chongqing Liangjiang Team News

Guangzhou FC

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for manager Fabio Cannavaro. However, forward Andersen Talisca joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr last week.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Chongqing Liangjiang

The visitors also have a clean bill of health heading into this game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Guangzhou FC vs Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dianzuo Liu (GK); Zhunyi Gao, Tyias Browning, Shaocong Wu, Hanwen Deng; Dinghao Yan, Zhi Zheng, Liao Lisheng; Elkeson, Alan Carvalho, Ricardo Goulart

Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (3-5-2): Chen Zhao (GK); Shuai Yang, Wu Xu, Shenglong Jiang; Le Liu, Hao Luo, Jie Chen, Xiyang Huang, Jin Feng, Honglin Dong, Congyao Yin

Guangzhou FC vs Chongqing Liangjiang Prediction

Guangzhou FC have superior players within their ranks and this has installed them as favorites in this tie. Cannavaro's side appeared to have rediscovered their best form before the league hiatus and it is unknown what impact the break will have on their performance.

Nevertheless, the difference in quality between the sides means that the hosts should see out this win. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Guangzhou FC.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 2-0 Chongqing Liangjiang

Edited by Peter P