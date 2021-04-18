Guangzhou FC vs Guangzhou City prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021  

The 2021 Chinese Super League season will kick off with the Guangzhou derby as Guangzhou FC host Guangzhou City FC at the Tianhe Stadium on Tuesday.

This will be both sides' first fixture of the new campaign and they will be looking to register all three points, with the city's bragging rights also on the line.

The hosts will be keen to build from their second-place finish last term by going all the way this season. Guangzhou City finished 11th last season.

Neither side have been in action since last year. Guangzhou FC's last fixture came in a 1-1 draw with Suwon Bluewings in the final game of the AFC Champions League group stage.

Guangzhou City lost on penalties to Shandong Luneng in the quarterfinal of the Chinese FA Cup.

Guangzhou FC will begin the season without Talisca and Paulinho. Fabio Cannavaro said the new season is the most difficult since his arrival. "We have 6 naturalized players but it does not mean we have 6 foreign players. Goal-scoring(without Talisca and Paulinho) is a problem." pic.twitter.com/yjoxCogilY — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 15, 2021

Guangzhou FC vs Guangzhou City Head-to-Head

This will be the 23rd official meeting between the city rivals. Guangzhou FC have the advantage with 12 wins and three draws to their name, scoring 54 goals and conceding 35.

Guangzhou City FC were victorious in seven previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came on 4 September 2020 when second-half goals from Anderson Palisca and Paulinho helped Guangzhou FC pick up a 2-1 win.

Guangzhou FC form guide: N/A

Guangzhou City form guide: N/A

Guangzhou FC vs Guangzhou City Team News

Guangzhou FC

There are no known injury or suspension worries for the South China Tigers.

Injury: none

Suspension: none

Guangzhou City

Manager Jean-Paul van Gastel has a clean bill of health heading into the new season.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Guangzhou FC vs Guangzhou City Predicted XI

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liu Shibo (GK); Zhang Lipeng, Mei Fang, Jang Gangtai, Wang Shilong; Zhang Xiuwei, Zheng Shi, Huang Bowen; Fernando Henrique, Aloislo dos Santos

Fabio Cannavaro name 11 young players from the Evergrande academy in the Guangzhou FC squad for the new season. In the press conference, the Italian coach said naming them is not mandatory or for promotion. "Though none of them is ready for the CSL, they have talents to develop." pic.twitter.com/kysV49qge1 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 15, 2021

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cheng Yuelei (GK): Hu Ruibao, Han Pengfei, Fu Yuncheng, Yi Teng; Wang Peng, Guilherme Costa, Moussa Dembele, Gustav Svensson; Tiago Leonco, Jown Cardona

Guangzhou FC vs Guangzhou City Prediction

The hosts are traditionally the better side and are overwhelming favorites to win this tie. However, they are without the services of some key players. Meanwhile, Guangzhou City have some quality players who can make a difference if given space and time.

We are predicting a narrow victory for Fabio Cannavaro's side, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 2-1 Guangzhou City