Guangzhou FC vs Hebei FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Guangzhou FC and Hebei FC will square off at the Jinzhou Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

Guangzhou and Hebei are two of the three teams in the league that are yet to pick up a point after four rounds of fixtures. Guangzhou are the only team in the league without a goal.

Guangzhou suffered a 1-0 loss against Shanghai Port on Wednesday, their second consecutive loss by a one-goal margin. Hebei, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 loss against Shanghai Shenhua, with all four goals coming in the second half.

Guangzhou FC vs Hebei FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 13 times across competitions since 2016. Guangzhou have been the better team in this fixture with ten wins. Hebei have just one win against their southern rivals, while two games have ended in draws.

They last met in league action in December, with Guangzhou recording a 2-0 win.

Guangzhou FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L.

Hebei FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L.

Guangzhou FC vs Hebei FC Team News

Guangzhou FC

The South China Tigers did not report any injuries ahead of the game and also do not have any suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Hebei FC

Yang Yixuan missed the last game after being taken off the pitch against Shanghai Port last week, and his involvement remains doubtful.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: Yang Yixuan.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Guangzhou FC vs Hebei FC Predicted XIs

Guangzhou FC (4-2-3-1): Shenping Huo (GK); Likai Wan, Yang Li, Tyais Browning, Rijin Chen; Guangliang Huang, Dinghao Yan; Afrden Asger, Shihao Wei, Liyu Yang; Jie Ling.

Hebei FC (4-5-1): Bao Yaxiong (GK), Junzhe Zhang, Wei Zhang, Pan Ximing, Daogang Yao; Xuchen Yao, Jing Liu, Gao Huaze, Cui Lin, Yunan Gao; Xu Tianyuan.

Guangzhou FC vs Hebei FC Prediction

Hebei have conceded 11 goals in the league, while Guangzhou have let in nine. Guangzhou are yet to open their account, and given the form of the players, it's unlikely ll they'll score here. This game could end in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 0-0 Hebei FC.

