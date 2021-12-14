Guangzhou FC vs Hebei prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League continues this week, with Guangzhou FC hosting Hebei at the Tianhe Stadium on Thursday.

Guangzhou FC were beaten 1-0 by Beijing Guoan in a closely contested clash on Monday. The hosts have now lost back-to-back games with a 1-0 scoreline, ending a four-game winning streak.

Guangzhou FC sit fifth in the newly-formed Championship Round with zero points and will be looking to pick up their first win since the restart when they play on Thursday.

Like their hosts, Hebei lost their last game, but by a far larger margin. They were beaten 5-0 by Shandong Taishan on home turf and could have lost by more as they looked far off the pace.

Hebei will be looking to shake off the defeat and return to winning ways when they face Guangzhou FC later this week.

Guangzhou FC vs Hebei Head-to-Head

There have been 11 meetings between Guangzhou FC and Hebei. The home side have a far superior record with nine of those games ending in wins for Guangzhou. The visitors have won just once while the other game ended in a draw.

The two sides last met in a league clash last year. Guangzhou FC won the game 5-0.

Guangzhou FC Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Hebei Form Guide: L-L-D-W-L

Guangzhou FC vs Hebei Team News

Guangzhou FC

Fernandinho is currently injured and will play no part in Thursday's game. Elkeson and Alan both departed the club last week, joining a long list of foreign players to exit the financially unstable Guangzhou FC.

Injured: Fernandinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hebei

Ximing Pan and Tenglong Lei are both injured and are not expected to feature in the midweek clash. Qiang Jin came off early in Hebei's last outing and it is yet to be determined if he is fit enough to play on Thursday.

Chengdong Zhang remains suspended after receiving a red card against Changchun Yatai before the break.

Injured: Ximing Pan, Tenglong Lei

Doubtful: Qiang Jin

Suspended: Chengdong Zhang

Guangzhou FC vs Hebei Predicted XI

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Dianzuo Liu; Hanwen Deng, Shaocong Wu, Zhunyi Gao, Yihao Zhong; Chao He, Dinghao Yan, Lisheng Liao; Xiuwei Zhang; Liyu Yang, Shihao Wei

Hebei Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yaxiong Bao; Lin Cui, Yu Zhang, Zhang Wei, Haifeng Ding; Daogang Yao, Zhang Hui; Xuchen Yao, Song Xintao, Liao Wei; Joao Silva

Guangzhou FC vs Hebei Prediction

Guangzhou FC began their league football after the restart with a loss. They were in strong form before the break, as they won their last four league games on the bounce, scoring 17 goals in that period.

Hebei were blown away 5-0 in their last game and did not pose a threat to their opposition for most parts of the game. They have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions and have failed to score in five of those encounters. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 2-0 Hebei

