Guangzhou FC vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022

Guangzhou FC lock horns with Kawasaki Frontale at the Larkin Stadium in the second group stage fixture of their AFC Champions League campaign on Monday.

The Chinese side suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Johor Darul Ta'Zim in their season opener. It was not an ideal start for the club and they have been forced to field a relatively inexperienced squad for the tournament.

Kawasaki Frontale rescued a point in their campaign opener as Shintaro Kurumaya's dramatic injury-time goal helped them secure a 1-1 draw against Ulsan at Monday's venue on Friday.

Guangzhou FC vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head

This will be the third all-time meeting between the two sides across all competitions. They met in the group stage fixture in the 2017 edition of the tournament, with the two games ending all square.

Guangzhou FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-W

Guangzhou FC vs Kawasaki Frontale Team News

Guangzhou FC

Guangzhou have named a 30-man squad for the group stage fixture of the competition. China is under strict lockdown following a fresh COVID-19 outbreak, so the club has not risked sending their first team players to Thailand.

They want to keep their players at the club in view of the upcoming Chinese Super League fixtures. There are no reported injury concerns for them at the moment while defender Haojin Guan is suspended following his red card against Johor Darul Ta'Zim.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Haojin Guan

Kawasaki Frontale

Jesiel and Kyohei Noborizato remain the two absentees for the Japanese club with injuries.

Injuries: Jesiel, Kyohei Noborizato

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Guangzhou FC vs Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lipan He (GK); Jiahao Peng, Yifan Feng, Shiyu Deng; Ning Haoxu, Chen Zhengfeng, Yang Xin, Fan Ruiwei, Wang Tianqing; Runbiao Ye, He Shaolin

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Kazuya Yamamura, Asahi Sasaki; Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka, Marcinho; Daiya Tono, Leandro Damiao, Shintaro Kurumaya

Guangzhou FC vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Guangzhou have sent an inexperienced squad to the competition for the second year in a row. They suffered an early exit from the competition last season and, given how they performed in the first game of the competition, are expected to struggle in this game.

Azzurro Nero have been in solid form in the league and should be able to make quick work of the South China Tigers.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 1-4 Kawasaki Frontale.

