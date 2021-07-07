Guangzhou FC vs Port FC prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021 

Guangzhou FC will trade tackles with Port FC in a deadrubber AFC Champions League fixture on Friday.

Guangzhou were on the wrong end of a 5-0 thrashing by Cerezo Osaka on Tuesday. Taishi Matsumoto and Matsuki Kato each scored a brace in the game.

Port FC played out a 1-1 draw with Kitchee. Pakorn Parmpak and Matthew Orr scored first-half goals to ensure the spoils were shared at fulltime.

The draw condemned the Thai side to elimination from the group stage, as they have only garnered five points from five matches to date. Guangzhou FC are yet to score a goal or register a point in the competition.

Guangzhou FC vs Port FC Head-to-Head

Port FC registered a 3-0 victory in the first leg meeting between the sides. Elias Dolah, Pakorn Parmpak and Philip Roller all got on the scoresheet for their team.

Guangzhou FC have lost each of their five group games on the continent this term and will be keen to bow out of Thailand with something.

Port FC have picked up two draws and a win from their five Group J games.

Guangzhou FC form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Port FC form guide: D-L-D-W-L

Guangzhou FC vs Port FC Team News

Guangzhou FC

There are no known injury concerns for the Chinese outfit, however, defender Wenzhe Zhao is suspended for consecutive bookings.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Wenzhe Zhao

Port FC

Port FC will be without influential forward Pakorn Parmpak, as well as Kannarin Thawornsak, as they are both suspended.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Pakorn Parmpak, Kannarin Thawornsak

Guangzhou FC vs Port FC Predicted XI

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jianzhi Zhang (GK); Tianging Wang, Zhihao Zhang, Quanjiang Chen, Wenxuan Wang; Jintao Liao, Sai Ruan, Zhengfeng Chen, Hengbo Fan; Kaizhou Huang

Port FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Worawut Srisupha (GK); Thitathon Aksornsri, David Rochela, Elias Dolah, Nitipong Selandon; Sergio Suarez, Seul-Ki Ko, Siwakorn Chakkuprasart; Bordin Phala, Jhon Baggio, Nattawut Sombatyotha

Guangzhou FC vs Port FC Prediction

As expected, Guangzhou FC's youth team have struggled against superior opposition on the continent. Port FC might not exactly be powerhouses in their own right, but the Bangkok outfit should have too much forepower for the Chinese.

We are predicting another convincing victory for Port FC.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 0-3 Port FC

