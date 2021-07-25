Guangzhou FC vs Shandong Taishan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Guangzhou FC and Shandong Taishan will trade tackles on matchday nine in Group A of the Chinese Super League.

Guangzhou come into the game on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw with city rivals Guangzhou City on Saturday.

Elkeson scored a first-half brace to put them in the driving seat at halftime and they also saw a last-gasp goal disallowed for offside after consultations with VAR.

Shandong Taishan were 3-1 victors over Chongqing Liangjiang. Guo Tianyiu and Xu Xin scored in both halves, adding to Xu Wu's own goal to give Taishan all three points.

That victory helped them maintain their lead at the summit of the table with 18 points picked up from eight games. Guangzhou FC are three points behind in second spot.

Guangzhou FC vs Shandong Taishan Head-to-Head

Guangzhou FC have 14 wins from 28 previous games against Shandong Taishan. The two sides shared the spoils on 10 occasions, while Taishan were victorious in four games.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday two of the current campaign in April. Marouanne Fellaini scored a last-gasp header in the third minute of injury time to give Shandong Taishan a 1-0 victory.

Taishan are the only unbeaten side in Group A of the CSL this season. Guangzhou FC have won four of their eight league games to date.

Guangzhou FC form guide: D-W-W-D-L

Shandong Taishan form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Guangzhou FC vs Shandong Taishan Team News

Guangzhou FC

There are no known injury concerns for manager Fabio Cannavaro.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shandong Taishan

There are no suspension worries for Shandong Taishan. Zhang Chi was injured in training in late June and remains on the sidelines with a fractured leg.

Injuries: Zhang Chi

Suspension: None

Guangzhou FC vs Shandong Taishan Predicted XI

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dianzuo Liu (GK); Zhunyi Gao, Tyias Browning, Linpeng Zhang, Hanwen Deng; Xiuwei Zhang, Dinghao Yan, Liao Lisheng; Ricardo Goulart, Shihao Wei, Elkesen

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dalei Wang (GK); Yang Liu, Zheng Zheng, Ke Shi, Xiang Ji; Marouane Fellaini, Jun-Ho Son, Xin Xu; Binbin Liu, Pedro Delgado, Liuyu Duan

Guangzhou FC vs Shandong Taishan Prediction

Guangzhou FC are one of the favorites to win the league this term and the game against Shandong Taishan offers them an excellent opportunity to get back in pole position.

Both sides have enough quality players in their ranks and are likely to each play on the front foot. Ultimately, the high stakes nature of the game could see both sides cancel each other out.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 1-1 Shandong

