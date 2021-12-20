Guangzhou FC vs Shanghai Port prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League returns this week and will see Guangzhou FC host Shanghai Port on Wednesday afternoon.

Guangzhou FC picked up their first win since the restart on Sunday as they beat Changchun Yatai 2-0 away from home. Hanwen Deng gave them the lead just before the break, with Liyu Yang doubling the lead in the second half.

Guangzhou FC sit second in the championship round table with 34 points from 17 games. They will be looking to build on their positive recent result when they play on Wednesday.

Shanghai Port were beaten 2-0 by Shandong Taishan on home turf in their last game. They were completely outplayed in the game as they had just three shots all game, none of which hit the target.

Shanghai Port are tied on points with Wednesday's hosts in the league table. However, they sit a place behind them in the standings due to a lesser goal difference. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they face Guangzhou FC this week.

Guangzhou FC vs Shanghai Port Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Guangzhou FC and Shanghai Port. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won three less. There have been six draws between the teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in 2019. Guangzhou FC won the game 2-0.

Guangzhou FC Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W

Shanghai Port Form Guide: L-W-W-D-W

Guangzhou FC vs Shanghai Port Team News

Guangzhou FC

Linpeng Zhang and Ling Jie both came off injured in the hosts' last game and are expected to be absent on Wednesday. Fernandinho is also injured.

Injured: Linpeng Zhang, Ling Jie, Fernandinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shanghai Port

Ricardo Lopes and Ante Majstorovic are both unavailable for selection due to injuries. The duo are the only injury concerns for the visitors.

Injured: Ricardo Lopes, Ante Majstorovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guangzhou FC vs Shanghai Port Predicted XI

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Dianzuo Liu (GK); Hanwen Deng, Tyias Browning, Shilong Wang, Yihao Zhong; Lisheng Liao, Chao He; Shihao Wei, Xiuwei Zhang, Dinghao Yan; Liyu Yang

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (3-3-3-1): Yan Junling; Li Ang, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Shenyuan Li, Wang Shenchao, Lyu Wenjun; Oscar, Paulinho, Aaron Mooy; Liu Zhurun

Guangzhou FC vs Shanghai Port Prediction

Guangzhou FC picked up their first win in four games last time out. They are unbeaten at home in the league so far this season and will be looking to maximize their home advantage later this week.

Shanghai Port lost their last game, ending a nine-game unbeaten run. They are the most defensively solid side in the division, conceding just 10 goals all season. The points should be shared on Wednesday.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 1-1 Shanghai Port

Edited by Peter P