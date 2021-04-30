Guangzhou FC vs Shenzhen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Guangzhou FC will welcome Shenzhen FC to the Tianhe Stadium for a matchday three fixture in Group A of the Chinese Super League.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Shandong Taishan in their last fixture. A late trademark header by Marouane Fellaini gave Taishan all three points in a game that the visitors controlled.

Shenzhen FC played out the first goalless draw of the new season when they were held at home by Qingdao FC last Monday.

That draw saw Shenzhen drop down to fourth place in the table, while Guangzhou FC are further below in seventh place.

Marouane Fellaini's 1st goal in the 2021 CSL season. In the last minute, the Belgian midfielder introduced into the game in the 2nd half, scored a trademark header for Shandong Taishan to sink Fabio Cannavaro's Guangzhou FC 1:0. 2 wins in a row for Shandong Taishan. pic.twitter.com/WhziSApmcM — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 27, 2021

Guangzhou FC vs Shenzhen Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 10 occasions in the past and Guangzhou FC have an overwhelmingly better record.

The South China Tigers have nine wins and a draw to their name, while Shenzhen FC are yet to register a win against Guangzhou.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when goals from Fernando Conceicao and Paulinho helped Guangzhou FC pick up a 2-0 victory.

The hosts are yet to get going in the current campaign and have accrued just one point from their two games so far. Meanwhile, Shenzhen FC have one win and a draw.

Guangzhou FC form guide: L-D

Shenzhen FC form guide: D-W

Guangzhou FC vs Shenzhen Team News

Guangzhou FC

Manager Fabio Cannavaro's squad have a clean bill of health ahead of Shenzhen's visit.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Shenzhen FC

The visitors also do not have any known injury or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Guangzhou FC vs Shenzhen Predicted XI

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dianzuo Liu (GK); Zhunyi Gao, Tyias Browning, Linpeng Zhang, Hanwen Deng; Dinghao Yan, Zhi Zheng, Liao Lisheng; Elkeson, Alan Carvalho, Liyu Yang

Guangzhou City announced Tan Chun Lok won't return to Hongkong for the FIFA World Cup qualifying in June in agreement with the player and the HK FA. The 25-year-old defender started for Guangzhou city in both of the two matches of the new season. pic.twitter.com/g3grbrYko0 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 29, 2021

Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lu Zhang (GK); Haolun Mi, Mincheng Yuan, Morteza Pouraliganji, Xin Zhou; Zhipeng Jiang, Juan Quintero, Yuanyi Li, Dalun Zheng; Frank Acheampong, Alan Kardec

Guangzhou FC vs Shenzhen Prediction

Guangzhou FC are among the favorites for the league title this season but they have struggled to get going so far.

This game represents a perfect opportunity for the hosts to register their first win of the season. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Guangzhou, with their high press likely to lead to the concession of a goal.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 3-1 Shenzhen