Guangzhou FC vs Shenzhen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Guangzhou FC will welcome Shenzhen FC to the Tianhe Stadium for a matchday three fixture in Group A of the Chinese Super League.
The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Shandong Taishan in their last fixture. A late trademark header by Marouane Fellaini gave Taishan all three points in a game that the visitors controlled.
Shenzhen FC played out the first goalless draw of the new season when they were held at home by Qingdao FC last Monday.
That draw saw Shenzhen drop down to fourth place in the table, while Guangzhou FC are further below in seventh place.
Guangzhou FC vs Shenzhen Head-to-Head
The two sides have met on 10 occasions in the past and Guangzhou FC have an overwhelmingly better record.
The South China Tigers have nine wins and a draw to their name, while Shenzhen FC are yet to register a win against Guangzhou.
Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when goals from Fernando Conceicao and Paulinho helped Guangzhou FC pick up a 2-0 victory.
The hosts are yet to get going in the current campaign and have accrued just one point from their two games so far. Meanwhile, Shenzhen FC have one win and a draw.
Guangzhou FC form guide: L-D
Shenzhen FC form guide: D-W
Guangzhou FC vs Shenzhen Team News
Guangzhou FC
Manager Fabio Cannavaro's squad have a clean bill of health ahead of Shenzhen's visit.
Injury: None
Suspension: None
Shenzhen FC
The visitors also do not have any known injury or suspension concerns.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Guangzhou FC vs Shenzhen Predicted XI
Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dianzuo Liu (GK); Zhunyi Gao, Tyias Browning, Linpeng Zhang, Hanwen Deng; Dinghao Yan, Zhi Zheng, Liao Lisheng; Elkeson, Alan Carvalho, Liyu Yang
Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lu Zhang (GK); Haolun Mi, Mincheng Yuan, Morteza Pouraliganji, Xin Zhou; Zhipeng Jiang, Juan Quintero, Yuanyi Li, Dalun Zheng; Frank Acheampong, Alan Kardec
Guangzhou FC vs Shenzhen Prediction
Guangzhou FC are among the favorites for the league title this season but they have struggled to get going so far.
This game represents a perfect opportunity for the hosts to register their first win of the season. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Guangzhou, with their high press likely to lead to the concession of a goal.
Prediction: Guangzhou FC 3-1 Shenzhen