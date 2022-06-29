Guangzhou FC vs Wuhan Three Towns prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Chinese Super League leaders Wuhan Three Towns will square off against Guangzhou FC at the Jinzhou Stadium in league action on Thursday.

Guangzhou failed to build on their first win of the campaign against Hebei on 19 June, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Shanghai Shenhua on Sunday. With three points to their name, they remain in 16th place in the standings.

Wuhan Three Towns made it three wins in a row as they recorded a 5-0 win against Hebei in their previous outing. They are enjoying a solid campaign in their first season in the top-flight and currently boast the best attacking and defensive record in the league (scoring 21 goals and conceding three goals).

Guangzhou FC vs Wuhan Three Towns Head-to-Head

The two sides met for the first time earlier this month at the Puwan Stadium, with Wuhan Three Towns securing a 6-0 win, which remains the biggest victory of the season in the Chinese Super League.

Guangzhou FC form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Wuhan Three Towns form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Guangzhou FC vs Wuhan Three Towns Team News

Guangzhou FC

The South China Tigers have not reported any injuries ahead of the game. Afrden Asqer returns from a one-match suspension and is expected to take his place in the starting XI.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Wuhan Three Towns

There were no reported injuries for the team ahead of this match. In-form attackers Marcao, Davidson and Nicolae Stanciu will be the first names in the starting XI in this match.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Guangzhou FC vs Wuhan Three Towns Predicted XIs

Guangzhou FC (4-2-3-1): Shenping Huo (GK); Likai Wan, Yang Li, Tyais Browning, Rijin Chen; Guangliang Huang, Dinghao Yan; Long Chen, Shihao Wei, Liyu Yang; Jie Ling.

Wuhan Three Towns (4-4-2): Dianzuo Liu (GK); Hang Ren, Yiming Liu, Wallace, Hanwen Deng; Haoyang Xu, Nicolas Stanciu, Xiaobin Zhang, Pengfei Xie; Ademilson, Marcao.

Guangzhou FC vs Wuhan Three Towns Prediction

After failing to score in their first four league games, Guangzhou have scored one goal apiece in their last two games. Wuhan have the best defensive record in the league, so the odds of Guangzhou finding the back of the net here do not look good.

Wuhan Three Towns have been in terrific form this season and we expect them to secure another easy win in this fixture.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 0-3 Wuhan Three Towns

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far