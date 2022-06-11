Guangzhou FC vs Wuhan Yangtze prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Guangzhou FC host Wuhan Yangtze at the Puwan Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Saturday, with both sides having had contrasting starts to their seasons.

Guangzhou are currently bottom of the table having lost both their opening fixtures. Zhiyu Liu's side have been in woeful form of late, having lost their last eight games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Wuhan Yangtze on Saturday.

Wuhan Yangtze, on the other hand, are currently 4th in the league, tied on points with Wuhan Three Towns at the top of the table. Jinyu Li's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to potentially climb up the table with a win against Guangzhou on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting contest.

Guangzhou FC vs Wuhan Yangtze Head-to-Head

Guangzhou have dominated the head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last four meetings, with Wuhan winning only one.

Wuhan's solitary win came the last time the two sides met back in September 2019. Yun Liu's goal was enough to secure the victory on the night.

Guangzhou FC Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Wuhan Yangtze Form Guide: W-W-L-L-D

Guangzhou FC vs Wuhan Yangtze Team News

Guangzhou FC

Guangzhou have no new injury worries following their 6-0 loss against Wuhan Three Towns last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wuhan Yangtze

Wuhan Yangtze came away unscathed from their 2-1 win against Hebei FC last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guangzhou FC vs Wuhan Yangtze Predicted XI

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Shibo Liu; Shaocong Wu, Tyias Browning, Yang Li; Hengbo Fan, Shengxiong Zheng, Yu Hou, Dinghao Yan, Liyu Yang; Afrden Asqer, Shihao Wei

Wuhan Yangtze Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zhifeng Wang; Dong Xu, Bruno Viana, Peng Li, Tian Ming; Yun Liu, Aoshuang Nie, Jiali Hu; Jinghang Hu, Rentian Hu, Felicio Brown Forbes

Guangzhou FC vs Wuhan Yangtze Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday. Wuhan should have enough quality to get past a poor Guangzhou side.

We predict Wuhan will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 0-2 Wuhan Yangtze

