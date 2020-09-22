Guangzhou R&F vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Guangzhou R&F are set to play Shanghai Shenhua at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base on Thursday in their next Chinese Super League fixture.

Guangzhou R&F come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Dalian Pro on Monday at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium. A late second-half goal from Chinese forward Ye Chugui sealed the deal for Giovanni von Bronckhorst's side.

Shanghai Shenhua, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Jiangsu Suning on Monday at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base. A drab encounter saw both teams muster only a combined four shots on target, despite Jiangsu Suning boasting the likes of Italy international Eder and Brazilian forward Alex Teixeira in their ranks.

Guangzhou R&F vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

In 17 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Guangzhou R&F have won five games, lost seven and drawn five.

According to local media, Richairo Zivkovic has arrived at Guangzhou and is in quarantine. The Dutch striker, who scored 15 goals for Changchun Yatai in CL1 last year, is set to join Guangzhou R&F to be the replacement of Eran Zahavi for his compatriot Giovanni Van Bronckhorst. pic.twitter.com/K6FWI5h0Bk — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 20, 2020

Their most recent Chinese Super League match ended in a 3-2 win for Guangzhou R&F. A brace from Israel international Eran Zahavi and a goal from Dia Saba secured the win for their side. China international Peng Xinli and captain Giovanni Moreno scored the consolation goals for Shanghai Shenhua.

Guangzhou R&F form guide in the Chinese Premier League: L-L-W-D-W

Shanghai Shenhua form guide in the Chinese Premier League: L-D-D-D-D

Guangzhou R&F vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Guangzhou R&F have no known injury issues, and manager Giovanni von Bronckhorst is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Similarly, Shanghai Shenhua have no injury concerns. Manager Choi Kang-hee looks likely to have every player in his squad fit and available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Giovanni Moreno, the captain of Shanghai Shenhua, is one of the laureates of the 2020 'Magnolia award', an annual award given by Shanghai government to foreigners. He is the 3rd foreign football players/coaches winning the award after Gocha Zhorzholiani(1996) Vitor Pereira(2019). pic.twitter.com/QxAXkzZ03U — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 17, 2020

Guangzhou R&F vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI

Guangzhou R&F Predicted XI (5-3-2): Han Jiaqi, Tang Miao, Jiang Jihong, Li Songyi, Dusko Tosic, Chen Zhechao, Huang Zhengyu, Dia Saba, Mousa Dembele, Renatinho, Chang Feiya

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (5-4-1): Zeng Cheng, Eddy Francis, Feng Xiatong, Stephane Mbia, Zhu Chenjie, Wen Jiabao, Zhang Lu, Sun Shilin, Peng Xinli, Cao Yunding, Yang Xu

Guangzhou R&F vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Guangzhou R&F will be happy with their win over Dalian Pro which could provide a valuable confidence boost ahead of their match with Shanghai Shenua. Much will rely on Belgium international and former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele, alongside Israeli midfielder Dia Saba.

Shanghai Shenhua, on the other hand, will hope that China international Yang Xu, a new signing, will lead the line with purpose. Winger Cao Yunding could prove to be crucial as well.

It is hard to separate the two sides, with both suffering from a lack of consistency. A draw seems like a plausible result.

Prediction: Guangzhou R&F 0-0 Shanghai Shenhua

