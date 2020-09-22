Guangzhou R&F vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Guangzhou R&F are set to play Shanghai Shenhua at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base on Thursday in their next Chinese Super League fixture.
Guangzhou R&F come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Dalian Pro on Monday at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium. A late second-half goal from Chinese forward Ye Chugui sealed the deal for Giovanni von Bronckhorst's side.
Shanghai Shenhua, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Jiangsu Suning on Monday at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base. A drab encounter saw both teams muster only a combined four shots on target, despite Jiangsu Suning boasting the likes of Italy international Eder and Brazilian forward Alex Teixeira in their ranks.
Guangzhou R&F vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head
In 17 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Guangzhou R&F have won five games, lost seven and drawn five.
Their most recent Chinese Super League match ended in a 3-2 win for Guangzhou R&F. A brace from Israel international Eran Zahavi and a goal from Dia Saba secured the win for their side. China international Peng Xinli and captain Giovanni Moreno scored the consolation goals for Shanghai Shenhua.
Guangzhou R&F form guide in the Chinese Premier League: L-L-W-D-W
Shanghai Shenhua form guide in the Chinese Premier League: L-D-D-D-D
Guangzhou R&F vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News
Guangzhou R&F have no known injury issues, and manager Giovanni von Bronckhorst is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Similarly, Shanghai Shenhua have no injury concerns. Manager Choi Kang-hee looks likely to have every player in his squad fit and available for selection.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Guangzhou R&F vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI
Guangzhou R&F Predicted XI (5-3-2): Han Jiaqi, Tang Miao, Jiang Jihong, Li Songyi, Dusko Tosic, Chen Zhechao, Huang Zhengyu, Dia Saba, Mousa Dembele, Renatinho, Chang Feiya
Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (5-4-1): Zeng Cheng, Eddy Francis, Feng Xiatong, Stephane Mbia, Zhu Chenjie, Wen Jiabao, Zhang Lu, Sun Shilin, Peng Xinli, Cao Yunding, Yang Xu
Guangzhou R&F vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction
Guangzhou R&F will be happy with their win over Dalian Pro which could provide a valuable confidence boost ahead of their match with Shanghai Shenua. Much will rely on Belgium international and former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele, alongside Israeli midfielder Dia Saba.
Shanghai Shenhua, on the other hand, will hope that China international Yang Xu, a new signing, will lead the line with purpose. Winger Cao Yunding could prove to be crucial as well.
It is hard to separate the two sides, with both suffering from a lack of consistency. A draw seems like a plausible result.
Prediction: Guangzhou R&F 0-0 Shanghai Shenhua
Prediction: Guangzhou R&F 0-0 Shanghai Shenhua