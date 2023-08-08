Guarani entertain Botafogo at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday (August 9).

The hosts are in search of their first win in four games. Guarani lost the first leg 2-1 in Rio de Janeiro and will look to exploit their home advantage to win the tie. Romeo Benitez handed Guarani the lead in the third minute, but Botafogo launched a comeback, led by Hugo, to seal a 2-1 win.

It doesn’t seem an insurmountable deficit for Aurinegros at home, but the team’s shaky form is cause for concern. The Paraguayan side have lost thrice in their last five games across competitions, conceding ten goals and scoring four. They will hope to fare better at home.

Botafogo, meanwhile, are enjoying a purple patch, riding a 14-game unbeaten streak across competitions and scoring 18 goals against six conceded. They have a stranglehold in the Brazilian Serie A standings, going a whopping 13 points clear of second-placed Flamengo.

Rubro-Negro are expecting a tough fight in Asuncion, as the tie is far from over. They will have to play for a win and not for safety. Botafogo had to toil for an hour to cancel Guarani’s third-minute opener in the first leg. They will look to be the first team to score in the return leg.

Guarani vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Guarani have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored four goals and conceded eight in their last five home games.

Guarani will head into the fixture off two losses and one draw.

Botafogo have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five road outings.

Guarani have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Botafogo have won twice and drawn twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Guarani: L-L-D-W-L; Botafogo – D-W-W-D-D

Guarani vs Botafogo Prediction

Guarani’s top performer is Federico Santander, a Paraguay international on loan from Italian Serie B side Reggina. He's the top scorer of the competition with six goals and will relish the prospect of emerging the hero on Tuesday.

Botafogo have a robust attack battery and will leave no stone unturned to make sure they return from Asuncion the happier side.

Expect the game to end in a high-scoring stalemate and Botafogo to progress on aggregate.

Prediction: Guarani 2-2 Botafogo

Guarani vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Guarani to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Botafogo to score - Yes