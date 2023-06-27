Guarani vs Huracan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2023 

Guarani welcome Huracan to Estadio Rogelio Livieres for a matchday six fixture in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday (June 28).

The hosts have not been in action since a goalless draw at General Caballero JLM in the Paraguayan Primera Division before the international break. Huracan, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Newell's Old Boys in the Argentine Liga Profesional last weekend. Jorge Recalde put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute, while Walter Mazzantti leveled matters on the stroke of halftime.

The Buenos Aires outfit will now turn their attention back to the continent, where they lost 1-0 at Danubio in their previous outing. Guarani shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Emelec.

Despite the draw, they remain at the Group B summit, having garnered eight points from five games. Huracan, meanwhile, are in fourth spot with five points.

Guarani vs Huracan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Huracan claimed a comfortable 4-1 home win in the reverse fixture in April.

The visitors are on a ten-game winless run across competitions, losing and drawing five times apiece.

Guarani have conceded at least twice in their last three home games across competitions.

Huracan's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Guarani are winless in four games at home.

Huracan have not scored in eight away games across competitions.

Guarani vs Huracan Prediction

Guarani hold the cards in the qualification race for the knockouts. A draw will be enough for Rodrigo Lopez' side to secure a top-two spot.

Huracan, meanwhile, are also still in the race for qualification, despite occupying last spot in the group. The Argentine club will qualify for the round-of-16 if they win at Guarani. However, their poor run of form does not suggest that they can get the job done, as they have not won in ten games.

Huracan have struggled in front of goal, particularly on their travels. Both sides have struggled for consistency, so it's difficult to see a winner emerging from what could be a cagey game.

Prediction: Guarani 1-1 Huracan

Guarani vs Huracan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

