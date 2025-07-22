Guarani vs Universidad de Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025 

Guarani and Universidad de Chile will trade tackles in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana playoff tie on Thursday (July 24th). The game will be played at Estadio Rogelio Livieres.

Ad

The visitors hold a comfortable lead in the tie following their 5-0 home win in the first leg in Chile last week. Charles Aranguiz broke the deadlock from the spot in the 22nd minute while Mario Lopez was sent off for two bookable offenses in first-half injury time. Javier Altamirano, Lucas Assadi, Fabian Hormazabal and Nicolas Guerra scored a goal each after the break to complete the rout.

Los Azules followed up their continental win with a 2-2 draw away to Nublense in the Chilean Liga de Primera. Guarani played out a goalless draw at home to Sportivo Trudense in the Paraguayan Copa de Primera.

Ad

Trending

The winner of this tie will face Independiente in the round of 16, while the losers are eliminated.

Guarani vs Universidad de Chile Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Universidad de Chile were victorious in all three head-to-head games.

Seven of Universidad's last nine games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Guarani's last six competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Universidad have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine games.

Guarani have won just one of their last seven games (four losses).

Universidad are unbeaten in their last five games (four wins).

There have been seven red cards issued in their last six games across competitions.

Ad

Guarani vs U. de Chile Prediction

Guarani have all but been eliminated from the continent following their thrashing in the first leg. They have to score at least six unanswered goals to advance to the next round. Chances of this appear slim, considering that the Pinoza outfit have failed to find the back of the net in their last three games.

Universidad de Chile, for their part, are in fine form, with their potency in front of goal being the catalyst for their unbeaten run. Their five-goal cushion gives them room for error, but Gustavo Alvarez's side are unlikely to sit back.

Ad

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Guarani 1-2 Universidad de Chile

Guarani vs U. de Chile Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Universidad de Chile to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More