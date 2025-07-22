Guarani vs Universidad de Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025 

Guarani and Universidad de Chile will trade tackles in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana playoff tie on Thursday (July 24th). The game will be played at Estadio Rogelio Livieres.
The visitors hold a comfortable lead in the tie following their 5-0 home win in the first leg in Chile last week. Charles Aranguiz broke the deadlock from the spot in the 22nd minute while Mario Lopez was sent off for two bookable offenses in first-half injury time. Javier Altamirano, Lucas Assadi, Fabian Hormazabal and Nicolas Guerra scored a goal each after the break to complete the rout.
Los Azules followed up their continental win with a 2-2 draw away to Nublense in the Chilean Liga de Primera. Guarani played out a goalless draw at home to Sportivo Trudense in the Paraguayan Copa de Primera.
The winner of this tie will face Independiente in the round of 16, while the losers are eliminated.
Guarani vs Universidad de Chile Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Universidad de Chile were victorious in all three head-to-head games.
- Seven of Universidad's last nine games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
- Four of Guarani's last six competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Universidad have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine games.
- Guarani have won just one of their last seven games (four losses).
- Universidad are unbeaten in their last five games (four wins).
- There have been seven red cards issued in their last six games across competitions.
Guarani vs U. de Chile Prediction
Guarani have all but been eliminated from the continent following their thrashing in the first leg. They have to score at least six unanswered goals to advance to the next round. Chances of this appear slim, considering that the Pinoza outfit have failed to find the back of the net in their last three games.
Universidad de Chile, for their part, are in fine form, with their potency in front of goal being the catalyst for their unbeaten run. Their five-goal cushion gives them room for error, but Gustavo Alvarez's side are unlikely to sit back.
We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Guarani 1-2 Universidad de Chile
Guarani vs U. de Chile Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Universidad de Chile to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals