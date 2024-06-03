Guatemala vs Dominica Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th June 2024 

Guatemala host Dominica at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City on Wednesday in their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The sides have been drawn in Group E of the CONCACAF zone along with Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and the British Virgin Islands.

Ranked 108th in the world, Guatemala are winless in 2024 so far, losing and drawing twice each in four official games. In fact, the side's last victory came on 7 September 2023, when the Chapines beat El Salvador 2-0 in the 2023-24 Nations League nine games ago.

Luis Fernando Tena's side narrowly managed to avoid relegation to League B in the competition, finishing with only four points from four games to come fourth in a group of six teams.

Dominica have played only twice in the new year, with those matches coming against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Their first encounter resulted in a 3-1 victory followed by a 2-0 loss.

Ranked 180th, the Caribbean outfit is one of the weakest sides in the world and has never qualified for any major tournament before. However, they will be aiming to continue their UEFA Nations League success of last year and forge a good run in the upcoming qualifiers.

With three wins and a draw in four games, Dominica won Group C of League C in the CONCACAF Nations League and cantered into League B.

Guatemala vs Dominica Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, this is the first official encounter between Guatemala and Dominica.

Guatemala are ranked 108th in the world whereas Dominica are in 180th position in the FIFA Rankings.

Guatemala are winless in their eight games while Dominica have failed to win just once in their last six matches.

Guatemala have failed to score in four of their last five games; the one game which they scored in came in their most recent clash (a 1-1 draw vs Nicaragua).

Guatemala vs Dominica Prediction

Guatemala are the stronger side on paper, but their poor form right now makes it difficult to see them win this one.

Dominica are no giant hitter themselves, but they may force a share of the spoils here.

Prediction: Guatemala 1-1 Dominica

Guatemala vs Dominica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes