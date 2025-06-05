Guatemala vs Dominican Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025 

Guatemala and The Dominican Republic will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday (June 6th). The game will be played at Estadio Cementos Progreso.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with El Salvador in a friendly over the weekend. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Darwin Lom's 40th-minute strike. Brandon Ramirez equalized in the 89th minute.

The Dominican Republic, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico in a friendly in March. Mariano Diaz broke the deadlock in the 20th minute while Junior Firpo doubled the lead from the spot with six minutes left in regulation time.

Los Quisqueyanos will now shift their focus to the World Cup Qualifiers where their last game saw them claim a 4-0 home win over The British Virgin Islands. Guatemala, meanwhile, saw off the same opponents with a 3-0 away win.

The victory left Guatemala at the summit of Group E with six points from two games. The Dominican Republic are third on three points.

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Guatemala have one win from three head-to-head games. Two games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in June 2022 when Guatemala claimed a 2-0 home win in the CONCACAF Nations League.

The Dominican Republic are unbeaten in their last nine games (eight wins).

Eight of Guatemala's last nine games have prodcued over 1.5 goals.

The Dominican Republic have scored at least two goals in their last nine games.

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic Prediction

Guatemala are in the driving seat in this group and are well-positioned to advance to the next round. A win could see them move one step closer to a maiden FIFA World Cup appearance depending on how results go elsewhere.

The Dominican Republic, for their part, need a win here or they would be eliminated. They have the odds stacked against them as they chase a maiden head-to-head victory.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Guatemala 3-0 The Dominican Republic

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Guatemala to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Guatemala to score over 1.5 goals

