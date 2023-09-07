Guatemala vs El Salvador Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7, 2023 

Guatemala welcome El Salvador to the Estadio Mateo Flores for a CONCACAF Nations League clash on Thursday (September 7).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw with Honduras in a friendly last week. El Salvador, meanwhile, have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Panama in a Gold Cup group stage fixture in July. Mayer Gil scored an injury-time equaliser to ensure that his side snatched a point in an eventual group stage elimination.

They now turn their focus to the Nations League, where they have been grouped alongside Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, Martinique and Curacao in Group A of League A.

Guatemala face Panama next week, while El Salvador trade tackles with Trinidad and Tobago.

Guatemala vs El Salvador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 75 times. Guatemala lead 35-17.

Their most recent meeting in April 2022 saw Guatemala claim a comfortable 4-0 win, with Oscar Santis scoring a brace and providing an assist.

Nine of Guatemala's last 10 games have seen at least one team fail to score.

El Salvador are winless in 11 games, losing six.

Eight of Guatemala's last nine games have produced less than three goals.

Their last four meetings with El Salvador have seen at least one side fail to score.

Guatemala vs El Salvador Prediction

Neither side are among the favourites to qualify from the group. So it's imperative for them to start their campaign on a winning note to boost their chances of finishing in the top two.

Guatemala have been the more consistent side and will bank on their fans to give them an extra boost. Expect the hosts to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Guatemala 1-0 El Salvador

Guatemala vs El Salvador Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Guatemala to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals