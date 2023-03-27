Guatemala vs French Guiana Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th March 2023

Guatemala will play host to French Guiana at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in the CONCACAF Nations League on Monday.

Guatemala vs French Guiana Preview

Ahead of the final matchday, both teams are placed first and second in Group D of the Nations League B. French Guiana sit atop with 11 points while Guatemala follow closely on 10 points. The eventual leader of the group will qualify for the Gold Cup while the second-placed side will enter the qualifying tournament.

Los Chapines hope to exploit home advantage to claim maximum points and pull ahead of visiting French Guiana. The winner of the group will also earn promotion to the Nations League A, which is the highest division of the CONCACAF Nations League. The reverse fixture went in favor of French Guiana 2-0.

The visitors are yet to lose a match in the campaign, winning thrice and drawing twice. French Guiana will enter the clash on the back of a disappointing 1-1 home draw against the Dominican Republic – a match they were highly favored to win. Success in that game would have powered their lead at the summit to three points.

Les Yana Dòkòs will hope to maintain their impressive away form at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores. They boast one win and one draw on the road. Joel Sarrucco - the group’s top scorer with four goals – will be highly solicited on the day to help his side safeguard their lead. A draw would be enough to nail it.

Guatemala vs French Guiana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Guatemala have won three matches, drawn one and lost one in the group.

Guatemala have scored seven times in their last five matches while conceding seven goals as well.

Guatemala have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches.

French Guiana have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Guatemala have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, French Guiana have won thrice and drawn twice.

Guatemala vs French Guiana Prediction

Real Salt Lake striker Rubio Rubin and Oscar Santis are the hosts’ top scorers with two goals each. They will be in the spotlight on Monday.

Joel Sarrucco remains the main attacking threat. However, four other players have netted once each for the hosts in the campaign.

Guatemala are expected to prevail due to their excellent form and home advantage.

Prediction: Guatemala 2-1 French Guiana

Guatemala vs French Guiana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Guatemala

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Guatemala to score first – Yes

Tip 4: French Guiana - Yes

