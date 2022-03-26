Guatemala vs Haiti prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022 

Guatemala and Haiti will square off at the DRV PNK Stadium in an international friendly on Sunday.

Guatemala are coming off a 1-0 victory over Cuba in a friendly on Thursday. Carlos Mejia's first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two teams. Haiti, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 2-0 victory over Jordan in a friendly in September last year.

An own goal by Abdallah Naseeb and a first-half strike by Brian Chevreuill helped Le Rouge et Bleu secure a win in a game that saw Baha Faisal miss a second-minute penalty for Jordan.

Both teams were eliminated in the group stage of the 2021 Gold Cup. They will use Sunday's friendly to continue their preparations ahead of their return to competitive action.

Guatemala vs Haiti Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on 16 occasions, with Guatemala emerging victorious on nine occasions. Two games ended in stalemates, while Haiti were victorious in five matches.

This will be their first meeting since January 2009 when Guatemala secured a 1-0 victory.

Guatemala form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-L.

Haiti form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W.

Guatemala vs Haiti Team News

Guatemala

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for coach Luis Fernando Tena to worry about.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Haiti

There are also no known suspensions or injury concerns for Haiti to worry about.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Guatemala vs Haiti Predicted XIs

Guatemala (4-2-3-1): Nicholas Godoy (GK); Jose Morales, Moises Hernandez, Gerardo Gordillo, Cristian Jimenez; Antonio Lopez, Oscar Catellanos; Andres Lezcano, Alejandro Galindo, Carlos Mejia; Robin Betancourth.

Haiti (4-3-3): Josue Duverger (GK); Kevin Lafrance, Alex Junior Christian, Carlens Arcus, Jems Geffrard; Derrick Etienne, Bryan Alceus, Steeven Saba; Zachary Herivaux, Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot.

Guatemala vs Haiti Prediction

Haiti are marginal favourites in the game and will fancy their chances of getting a win against their regional rivals. However, Guatemala have been historically superior, and their current run of four unbeaten games gives them an edge.

They also have an edge in having played more recently compared to Haiti, who have not been in action for over six months. So Guatemala could secure a narrow victory, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Guatemala 2-1 Haiti.

