Guatemala and Honduras square off in an international friendly on Sunday at the Chase Stadium in Florida.

Guatemala haven't been in action since falling to a 3-0 defeat to Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Nations League in October. Warren Madrigal, Kenneth Vargas and Francisco Calvo scored to help Los Ticos claim all three points.

Honduras, meanwhile, suffered a 4-0 thrashing at Mexico, in the second leg of the Nations League quarter-final. They held a two-goal advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-0 home win in the first leg.

Raul Jimenez broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute before Henry Martin, Jorge Sanchez and Henry Martin scored after the break to help El Tri advance to the last four with a 4-2 aggregate win.

Guatemala vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips

This will be the 48th meeting between the two sides. Honduras have 17 wins and lost 12.

One of their draws came in their most recent meeting when they shared the spoils in a goalless draw in a friendly in September 2023.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Seven of Honduras' last nine games have produced at least three goals.

Guatemala are winless in 10 international friendlies, losing five.

Honduras are 75th in the last FIFA world rankings while Guatemala are 105th.

Form guide: Guatemala: L-W-D-W-D; Honduras: L-W-D-W-L

Guatemala vs Honduras Prediction

Guatemala have struggled in this fixture but have been the more dominant side in recent years. They have lost one of the last seven head-to-head games since 2011, winning three, but haven't won a friendly since June 2023.

Honduras, meanwhile, started their Nations League tie impressively against Mexico before capitulating in the second leg. Reinaldo Rueda's side have conceded at least twice in four of their last seven games, highlighting a defensive fraillty.

Expect Honduras to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Guatemala 1-2 Honduras

Guatemala vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Honduras to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

