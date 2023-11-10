Guatemala vs Jamaica Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Guatemala and Jamaica will square off in an international friendly at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

The Guatemalans have not been in action since falling to a 3-0 defeat away to Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League in the last international window. Adalberto Carrasquilla, Eric Davis and Abdiel Ayarza all found the back of the net to inspire Los Canaleros to victory.

Jamaica, meanwhile, dispatched Haiti with a 3-2 comeback away win in their last game in October. Frantzdy Pierrot gave the Haitians the lead in the 15th minute but Demarai Gray equalized just three minutes later. Shamar Nicholson and Leon Bailey scored second-half goals to help The Reggae Boyz claim the win and guarantee top spot in their group.

Heimir Hallgrímsson's side will use Saturday's friendlies to prepare for their Nations League quarterfinal double-header against Canada later this month.

Guatemala vs Jamaica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 18th meeting between the two sides. Jamaica have 11 wins to their name while Guatemala were victorious on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2023 when Jamaica claimed a 1-0 victory in the quarterfinal of the Gold Cup.

Guatemala have won just one of their last six international games, losing three games in this sequence.

Four of Jamaica's last five games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Jamaica have won seven of the last eight head-to-head games (one loss).

Four of Guatemala's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Guatemala vs Jamaica Prediction

The two sides will square off for the second time in five months, having not faced one another in the preceding 11 years. Jamaica are fresh off securing their spot in the knockout rounds of the Nations League as group winners and have a crunch last-eight tie against Canada.

Most of their players will be involved in top European leagues this weekend before heading off for the international break. Hallgrímsson will likely field a second-string side and this could give Guatemala an opportunity to register a rare victory against their more illustrious opponents.

The lack of quality in the Jamaican side could hamper their attacking threat but we expect them to do enough to nick a narrow win.

Prediction: Guatemala 0-1 Jamaica

Guatemala vs Jamaica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jamaica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals