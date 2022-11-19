Guatemala vs Nicaragua Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20, 2022 

Guatemala and Nicaragua will square off in a friendly in California on Saturday (November 20).

Nicaragua are coming off a 1-0 victory over El Salvador in a friendly on Thursday. Byron Bonilla scored the winner from the penalty spot seven minutes from time. Guatemala, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat against 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar, for whom Hasan Al Haydos scored a first-half brace from the spot.

The defeat means Guatemala have lost their last three games on the bounce. Nicaragua's victory, meanwhile, saw them snap a three-game losing run.

Guatemala vs Nicaragua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 26 occasions. Guatemala have been the vastly superior team with 20 wins to Nicaragua's two.

Their most recent meeting in a friendly in September 2021 saw the spoils getting shared in a 2-2 draw in a game where Nicaragua missed two penalties, including one in injury time.

Guatemala have lost their last three friendlies on the bounce and are without a victory since June.

Three of their last four head-to-head games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Nicaragua's last three games have produced three goals or fewer, while four of their last six have produced two goals or fewer.

Three of Guatemala's last five games saw both teams score.

Guatemala vs Nicaragua Prediction

Guatemala have lost their last three friendlies, but their game against Nicaragua offers them an opportunity to get back to winning ways. Their positive record against Los Pinoleros means they will fancy their chances of doing so.

Guatemala should claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Guatemala 1-0 Nicaragua

Guatemala vs Nicaragua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Guatemala to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

