Guatemala vs Panama Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2023

Guatemala entertain Panama at the Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in the CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday (September 10).

Both teams are leading Group A in League A with three points apiece after winning their opener. Panama are atop the standings, thanks to a higher goal difference (+3) over Guatemala (+2). Trinidad and Tobago also boast three points but with a goal difference of (+1) keeps them in third spot.

Los Chapines topped their group in League B last year to earn promotion to League A and a ticket to the Gold Cup. The top two finishers in League A will head to the quarterfinals with the possibility of reaching the Nations League Finals and 2024 Copa America.

Guatemala and Panama's last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

Panama, unlike Guatemala, competed in League A at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, finishing atop their group and progressing to the Nations League finals. They lost in the semi-finals and eventually finished fourth. Panama won silver at the 2023 Gold Cup after losing to Mexico in the final.

Los Canaleros will hope to better their record in this campaign starting with qualification to the quarterfinals. They have got the better of Guatemala twice at the Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores and have suffered only one loss against them since 2005. Panama are among the favourites in this edition.

Guatemala vs Panama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Guatemala have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Panama.

The hosts have scored two goals and conceded seven in their last five games against Panama.

Guatemala have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

Panama have won four times and lost once in their last five road outings.

Guatemala have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Panama have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Guatemala: W-D-L-W-D; Panama: W-W-L-W-W

Guatemala vs Panama Prediction

This game is Guatemala’s strongest test in the group. If they come up trumps, they will move to the top and likely keep their stranglehold atop the group, but if they stumble, Panama could have a free ride going forward.

Panama’s squad comprises of experienced players capable of making a difference in any situation. The team’s away record shows how good they have been on the road.

Panama come as the favourites based on form and momentum and should prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Guatemala 1-2 Panama

Guatemala vs Panama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Panama

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Panama to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Guatemala to score - Yes