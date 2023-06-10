Guatemala vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2023

Guatemala and Trinidad and Tobago meet at the Subaru Park in Chester, United States on Sunday for an international friendly.

For the Soca Warriors, this is an important rehearsal for the upcoming 2023 Gold Cup qualification, where they take on Guadeloupe in round one.

The winner will proceed to round two where the subsequent winning side will qualify for the competition.

Guatemala, meanwhile, have already qualified for the competition and have been drawn alongside Cuba and Canada, with one more team set to join them after the qualifying phase is over.

For now, the Blue Fury play three more friendly games - against Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica and Venezuela - before kicking off their campaign on 27 June.

On Wednesday, Luis Fernando Tena's side were beaten 2-0 by Mexico in another friendly.

Guatemala vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 24 clashes between the sides and interestingly, the spoils are equally shared with eight wins for both teams and eight draws.

Guatemala last beat Trinidad and Tobago in March 2005, a 5-1 victory in the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In the last eight games, Trinidad have won thrice, while five games have ended in draws, including their most recent two (2-2 in September 2016 and 1-1 in July 2021).

Guatemala's 2-0 loss to Mexico ended their run of four unbeaten games.

Trinidad and Tobago are unbeaten in 2023, a run that currently stands at five games.

Joevin Jones has scored two of Trinidad and Tobago's last four goals.

Trinidad and Tobago have kept a clean sheet in four of their five games this year, albeit the one game where they conceded a goal was in their latest outing (a 1-1 draw vs Nicaragua on 27 March).

Guatemala vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

Guatemala have a terrible record in the fixture in the last 18 years and are coming into the game on the back of a defeat.

Trinidad and Tobago, meanwhile, are on a roll in 2023, unbeaten thus far while also unbeaten to Guatemala for nearly two decades.

This match has a Soca Warriors victory written all over it.

Prediction: Guatemala 1-2 Trinidad and Tobago

Guatemala vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Trinidad and Tobago

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

