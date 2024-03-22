Guatemala vs Venezuela Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2024 

Guatemala and Venezuela trade tackles in a friendly at the Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday (March 24).

Los Chapines are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador in a friendly on Wednesday. John Yeboah and Gonzalo Plata scored in either half to guide their nation to victory.

Venezuela, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Italy on the same day. They missed the chance to take a lead in the third minute when Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Salomon Rondon's effort from the spot. Mateo Rotegui scored a brace for the Azzurri, while Darwin Machis scored in between his goals.

La Vinotinto will use this game to continue preparations for their return to competitive action in the Copa America in June. Guatemala's next game will be at home to Dominica in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Guatemala vs Venezuela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the ninth meeting between the two sides. Venezuela lead 5-2.

Their most recent clash in June 2023 saw Venezuela win 1-0 in a friendly.

Guatemala are winless in last six games, losing four.

Nine of Venezuela's last 11 games have produced less than three goals.

Seven of Guatemala's last nine games have seen one team fail to score.

Venezuela form guide: L-L-D-D-W Guatemala form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Guatemala form guide: Six of Venezuela's last seven friendlies have been decided by one goal.

Guatemala are 108th in the FIFA rankings, while Venezuela are 52nd.

Guatemala vs Venezuela Prediction

Guatemala had a disappointing campaign in last season's CONCACAF Nations League and avoided relegation to League B by just one point. They have won just one of their last nine games, losing five. Furthermore, their last eight friendlies have seen at least one team keep a clean sheet.

Venezeuela, meanwhile, are winless in four games, losing the last two friendlies. They have been dominant in this fixture and enter as the favourites, though. Expect the South American side to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Guatemala 0-1 Venezuela

Guatemala vs Venezuela Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Venezuela to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half