Guijuelo vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th December 2022

Villarreal resume their 2022-23 season following a month-long hiatus on Tuesday with a match against fourth-tier Guijuelo in the second round of the Copa Del Rey.

The Yellow Submarine looked to keep themselves fit during the 2022 FIFA World Cup-enforced break by playing in four friendlies, winning thrice.

A 2-1 loss to Fenerbahce was followed by a 4-3 win over Galatasaray, a 1-0 defeat of Aston Villa and a 3-2 win over Napoli.

Villarreal have endured a disappointing campaign in La Liga this season, winning six of their opening 14 games to languish in ninth place with 21 points.

It all hit a new low once Unai Emery left the club in October, with the Castellon outfit failing to win any of their first five games post his departure, losing four times.

However, Villarreal managed to regain some normalcy by heading into the break on the back of consecutive wins, which included a stunning 9-0 demolition of Santa Amalia in the first round of the Copa Del Rey.

Guijuelo, meanwhile, defeated third-tier Deportivo la Coruna 2-0 in the last round and are aiming for another upset.

The Salamanca outfit are in second position of the Segunda Federación in Group A with 30 points and nine wins from 15 games.

Guijuelo vs Villarreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Guijuelo and Villarreal meet for the first time in history.

In terms of official games, Villarreal have won their last two games and kept a clean sheet in both - 1-0 vs Espanyol and 9-0 vs Santa Amalia.

The 9-0 win over Santa Amalia was their biggest win in all competitions, surpassing their 8-0 shellacking of Victoria in the first round of the Copa Del Rey last season.

Villarreal are looking to reach the round of 32 for the 10th season in a row, having last been knocked out in the second round of the cup in the 2012-13 season.

Guijuelo vs Villarreal Prediction

Guijuelo are looking to punch above their weight here but Villarreal are just too strong in comparison and have enough squad depth for Quique Setien to field a weakened lineup and still come away with a win.

We expect this to end in another big cup victory for the Yellow Submarine.

Prediction: Guijuelo 0-4 Villarreal

Guijuelo vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Villarreal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

