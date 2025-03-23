Guinea-Bissau vs Burkina Faso Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2025

Guinea-Bissau will welcome Burkina Faso to Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 (CAF) qualifiers on Monday. The visitors are in second place in the Group A table with a two-point lead over Os Dromedários.

The hosts are winless in their last eight games in all competitions and suffered a 3-1 away loss to Sierra Leone on Thursday. Interestingly, it was their first loss of the ongoing World Cup qualifying campaign and they will look to bounce back with a win here.

The Stallions hosted Djibouti on Thursday and registered a comfortable 4-1 win. Josué Tiendrébéogo and Bertrand Traoré scored in the first half while Mohamed Zougrana and Lassina Traoré added goals after the break. Samuel Akinbinu scored a consolation goal for Djibouti from the penalty spot in the 88th minute.

Guinea-Bissau vs Burkina Faso Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met thrice thus far. The visitors have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording two wins. They last met in the reverse fixture in 2023 and played to a 1-1 draw. All three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have drawn three of their five games in the qualifiers thus far with only Angola and Togo securing more draws (4).

Burkina Faso have lost just one of their last 12 games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Guinea-Bissau are winless in their last five home games in the qualifiers, with four ending in draws. They have failed to score in three games in that period.

Only Egypt (13) have scored more goals than the visitors in Group A of the CAF World Cup qualifiers.

Guinea-Bissau vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Djurtus have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last eight competitive games, suffering four consecutive losses. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in their last five games. They have failed to score in five of their last nine games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Les Étalons have lost just one of their last 12 games in the World Cup qualifiers and have scored at least two goals in eight games in that period. They have scored 12 goals in their last five away games in the qualifiers while keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have an unbeaten record against Guinea-Bissau and, considering the contrast in form between the two teams, we back the Stallions to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau 1-2 Burkina Faso

Guinea-Bissau vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burkina Faso to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

