Guinea-Bissau vs Djibouti Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th September 2025

Guinea-Bissau take on Djibouti at the Estádio 24 de Setembro on Monday at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ranked 131st in the world, the Djurtus are down in fourth position in the Group A standings with seven points from as many games.

Ad

Their only win of the campaign so far has come against Djibouti on matchday two, with a Mauro Rodrigues strike earning them a narrow 1-0 victory.

But the West African side have accumulated a couple more points from four stalemates, including one against Sierra Leone earlier this week. Mama Balde netted in the 74th minute to cancel out Kei Kamara's first-half strike for the Leone Stars.

With only three games remaining, Guinea-Bissau are running out of chances to cement the seven-point gap with second-placed Burkina Faso, who also need to slip up for them to swoop in.

Ad

Trending

By contrast, Djibouti are rock bottom in the group with just one point in the bag following a miserable campaign as they've been knocked out of the race for the World Cup.

The Shoremen of the Red Sea drew 1-1 to Ethiopia, which remains the only time they managed to avoid a loss during this campaign. In their most recent outing, Burkina Faso dealt them a crushing 6-0 loss, the third time that Djibouti have conceded six goals in a game in these qualifiers: Egypt and Ethiopia also previously managed the feat.

Ad

Guinea-Bissau vs Djibouti Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met just once before, with Guinea-Bissau picking up a narrow 1-0 victory in November 2023.

With 26 goals conceded, Djibouti have the second-worst defensive record in the CAF zone of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Seychelles are the only team which have shipped in more goals (34).

The Shoremen of the Red Sea have lost all three games in 2025, with each one coming in the ongoing qualifiers. They've conceded 16 times during this run and netted only twice.

Ad

Guinea-Bissau vs Djibouti Prediction

Guinea-Bissau are looking to fight until the end for a place in the next round, even though it seems unlikely with second-placed Burkina Faso seven points clear and on a fine run of form.

But with Djibouti struggling big time, the Djurtus may still go for the win and perhaps, come away successfully.

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau 2-0 Djibouti

Guinea-Bissau vs Djibouti Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guinea-Bissau to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More