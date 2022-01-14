Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

AFCON 2021 group stage action resumes over the weekend and in their second game of the tournament, Egypt lock horns with Guinea-Bissau at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium on Saturday.

In a heavyweight clash in the opening fixture of Group D, Nigeria recorded a 1-0 win over Egypt while the game between Sudan and Guinea-Bissau ended in a stalemate.

The seven-time champions find themselves at the bottom of the Group D standings and need to win both of their remaining games.

This game is crucial for Djurtus, who face Nigeria in their final group stage fixture.

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt Head-to-Head

This will be the first recorded competitive meeting between the two sides.

Guinea-Bissau form guide (Africa Cup of Nations): L

Egypt form guide (Africa Cup of Nations): D

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt Team News

Guinea-Bissau

Baciro Cande had confirmed that six players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their opening game against Sudan, without revealing their identities.

The players will undergo further tests ahead of this game, and it remains to be seen whether they can have a full-strength squad for this crucial tie.

There are no injuries or suspension concerns for them at the moment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Egypt

Ahmed Fatouh has been ruled out of the game on account of a muscular problem but should be able to mark his return for the final group stage encounter against Sudan. Akram Tawfik suffered a torn cruciate ligament during the game against Nigeria and is ruled out for the remainder of the competition.

EFA.eg @EFA | نتمني الشفاء العاجل للاعب أكرم توفيق ؛ ستعود أقوي يا أكرم 🏻 ...



#EFA | نتمني الشفاء العاجل للاعب أكرم توفيق ؛ ستعود أقوي يا أكرم... 🔴 | نتمني الشفاء العاجل للاعب أكرم توفيق ؛ ستعود أقوي يا أكرم 💪🏻🇪🇬... ⬇️⬇️#EFA https://t.co/r5QfE0hZJ4

There are no COVID-19 cases or suspensions for head coach Carlos Queiroz to deal with ahead of this game.

Injured: Ahmed Fatouh, Akram Tawfik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt Predicted XI

Guinea-Bissau Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maurice Gomis; Fali Cande, Jefferson Encada, Sori Mané, Opa Sangate; Jorge Braima Candé Nougueira, Moreto Cassama, Pelé; Piqueti, Mama Samba Baldé, Joseph Mendes

Egypt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed El-Shennawy; Ahmed Hegazi, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Omar Kamal Sayed Abdel Wahed, Mahmoud Alaa; Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Elneny, Ramadan Sobhi; Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, Mostafa Mohamed

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt Prediction

Egypt struggled in the final third against Nigeria and, alongside Gabon, recorded the fewest shot on target (4) in the first game of the competition.

Guinea-Bissau haven't scored in their last five games across all competitions and are not expected to find the back of the net here. Mo Salah and co. should be able to get a positive result here.

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt

