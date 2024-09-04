Guinea-Bissau vs Eswatini Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th September 2024 

Guinea-Bissau host Eswatini at the Estádio 24 de Setembro on Thursday for their opening game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The sides have been drawn alongside Mali and Mozambique in Group I.

Ranked 114th in the world, Guinea-Bissau are looking to make their fifth consecutive appearance in the AFCON finals. They made their tournament debut in 2017 and have been a constant participant since then. However, the Djurtus never made it out of the group stages in any edition.

At the Ivory Coast showpiece this year, the west African side lost all three games to bow out in the first round. In 12 games at the cup, Guinea-Bissau haven't won a single one, drawing thrice and losing nine times.

But for now, their objective will be to qualify for the Moroccan showpiece next year, and head coach Luis Boa Morte has summoned 27 players for this month's double-header against Eswatini and Mozambique. The squad includes Lyon-based Mama Balde, who has five goals in 28 games.

On the other hand, Eswatini begin a new quest to reach the AFCON finals for the first time. But their form so far this year doesn't hold them in good stead. In seven official games this year, the King's Shield have won just once, a 3-0 victory over Somalia in a World Cup qualifier to begin the year on a positive note, although it's all gone dowhill for them ever since.

Guinea-Bissau vs Eswatini Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have only been two clashes between the sides in history, with Guinea-Bissau coming up trumps on both occasions.

Guinea-Bissau beat Eswatini 3-0 in their first encounter on November 2019 followed by a 3-1 win on the road in March 2021 (both games were part of the AFCON qualifiers too).

Eswatini are winless in their last six official games.

After losing five in a row, Guinea-Bissau have managed to avoid a defeat in their next three.

Guinea-Bissau vs Eswatini Prediction

Both teams have struggled to find their feet so far this year, and the last thing they'd want is to lose.

This could see them take a more cagey approach towards the game, thereby playing out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Eswatini

Guinea-Bissau vs Eswatini Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

