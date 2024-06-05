Guinea-Bissau vs Ethiopia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2024

The action resumes in Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Guinea-Bissau play host to Ethiopia at the Estádio 24 de Setembro on Thursday. While Baciro Cande’s men have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign, the visitors will be looking to pick up their first win and steer clear of the bottom of the table.

Guinea-Bissau picked up a morale-boosting result last time out when they secured a 2-1 victory over Sudan in a friendly on March 25.

Before that, Cande’s men lost their first five matches in all competitions to start the year, conceding 14 goals and scoring four in that time.

However, Guinea-Bissau have enjoyed a solid start to the World Cup qualifiers, claiming four points from their opening two matches.

Ethiopia, on the other hand, have picked up just one point from their two games in Group A while conceding three goals and failing to find the back of the net so far.

Gebremedhin Haile’s men kicked off the campaign with a goalless draw against Sierra Leone on November 15, six days before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Burkina Faso.

Ethiopia head into Thursday on a run of just one win in their last five matches across all competitions while losing three and claiming one draw so far.

Guinea-Bissau vs Ethiopia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Ethiopia are winless in four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing three and picking up one draw since August 2023.

Guinea-Bissau have lost their last three competitive matches, conceding seven goals and scoring twice since November 2023.

Haile’s men have failed to win their last nine competitive games, losing six and claiming three draws since a 2-0 victory over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers back in June 2022.

Guinea-Bissau vs Ethiopia Prediction

Ethiopia have endured a staggered start to the World Cup qualifiers and will be looking to pick up where they left off against Lesotho in March. However, Cande’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau 1-0 Ethiopia

Guinea-Bissau vs Ethiopia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Guinea-Bissau to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Guinea-Bissau’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been less than 11 corner kicks in the hosts’ last six outings)