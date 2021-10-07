Guinea-Bissau vs Morocco prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Guinea-Bissau and Morocco will meet once again on Saturday for the reverse fixture of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The sides clashed in Rabat on Wednesday, with the Atlas Lions handing the visitors a clinical 5-0 hammering.

Goals from Achraf Hakimi, debutant Imran Louza, Ilias Chair, Ayoub El Kaabi and Munir El Haddadi comfortably saw off their West African rivals.

With two wins from as many games in the campaign, Vahid Halilhodzic's side are currently at the top of Group I with six points. They'll be aiming to make it three in a row at the weekend.

The Djurtus are looking to pick themselves up on home soil and gain some revenge for the first-leg humiliation.

Guinea-Bissau vs Morocco Head-To-Head

Their clash on Wednesday was the first ever between the sides.

They are now gearing up for a second meeting, all in less than a week.

Guinea-Bissau Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Morocco Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Guinea-Bissau vs Morocco Team News

Guinea-Bissau

After being battered on Wednesday, head coach Baciro Cande is expected to make a few changes as the Djurtus look to salvage themselves on home soil.

Saudi Arabia-based Piqueti Silva might replace Mama Balde in the XI. The inexperienced Fali Cande might have to make way for Rudinilson Silva.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Morocco

Despite the convincing victory, the Atlas Lions may not make too many changes to their side.

Guinea-Bissau are still only two points behind them in the group and would want to avoid any slip-ups in that case.

Yet, Sevilla forward Munir El Haddadi made a strong case for a start by scoring their fifth goal after coming off the bench.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Guinea-Bissau vs Morocco Predicted XI

Guinea-Bissau (4-3-3): Jonas Mendes; Opa Sangante, Sori Mane, Nanu Gomes, Rudinilson Silva; Alfa Semedo, Moreto Cassama, Alexandre Mendy; Jorginho Intima, Frederic Mendy, Piqueti Silva.

Morocco (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Adam Masina; Adel Taarabt, Sofyan Amrabat; Zakaria Aboukhlal, Ilias Chair, Sofiane Boufal; Munir El Haddadi.

Guinea-Bissau vs Morocco Prediction

Revenge will be on Guinea-Bissau's mind but they have to produce a much better performance than last time to achieve that.

Also Read

The Atlas Lions are packed to the rafters with quality options all over the pitch. Although it may not be as easy as it was on Wednesday, Vahid Halilhodzic's side should still see them off.

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Morocco

Edited by Shardul Sant