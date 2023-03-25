Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th March 2023

Nigeria visit the Estádio 24 de Setembro in Bissau on Monday to face Guinea-Bissau in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, gunning for revenge for their home loss.

The Super Eagles lost 1-0 to the Djurtus earlier in the week, courtesy of a first-half strike from Mama Balde, even though the hosts finished with a staggering 69% possession and completed twice the number of passes.

Following the latest round of games, Guinea-Bissau lead Group A with seven points in three games, one ahead of Nigeria, although both sides are currently in contention to qualify for the finals.

Despite the loss, Nigeria's head coach José Peseiro is unlikely to make any changes to his side, with Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen both in line to lead the side once more.

Wilfred Ndidi could earn his 50th cap with the side here.

Guinea-Bissau might also field the same XI, although Ludogorets Razgrad winger Jorginho is hoping to get a start on Monday after coming off the bench.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria have met only twice, with each side picking up one win each.

Nigeria had beaten Guinea-Bissau in last year's AFCON Cup group stages, but Guinea-Bissau overcame the Super Eagles in their latest clash.

Guinea-Bissau's 1-0 win over Nigeria was also their first win in five games.

Nigeria have lost each of their last four games, scoring just once.

Nigeria have lost each of their last three away games, but won 10-0 in their last away competitive away game (against Sao Tome and Principe in the qualifiers in June 2022).

Nigeria have lost their last four games in a row. They have never lost five on the bounce in the 21st century.

Guinea-Bissau are looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since March-June last year (2).

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Prediction

Having now taken the initiative in the group, Guinea-Bissau will look to protect their lead at the top by sitting deep and frustrating Nigeria with their defensive approach.

However, the Super Eagles have a strong attacking unit, led by the peerless Osimhen. Should they bring their attacking boots here, nothing can stop them from walking away with all three points.

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau 1-2 Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nigeria

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

