Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2024

Guinea-Bissau will square off against Nigeria at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in their final group-stage match of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 (AFCON) on Monday.

Guinea-Bissau have suffered defeats in their first two games of the group stage and have been eliminated from the competition. After losing 2-0 to Cote d'Ivoire in the first match of the competition, they were hammered 4-2 by Equatorial Guinea.

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Equatorial Guinea in their campaign opener, Nigeria, the 2013 champions, produced a strong performance to defeat hosts Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 on Thursday. The only goal of the match came from the penalty spot with captain William Troost-Ekong converting from the spot in the 55th minute.

The only scenario in which the 2013 champions fail to qualify for the knockout stage is when they suffer a loss in this match and Cote d'Ivoire defeat Equatorial Guinea.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times thus far, twice in the AFCON qualifiers and once in the group stage of the competition. These games have produced conclusive results with two wins for Nigeria and one game going Guinea-Bissau's way.

Interestingly, both teams have kept clean sheets in these wins as well.

Guinea-Bissau have the worst defensive record in the competition after two games, letting in six goals.

The Super Eagles have suffered just one loss in their last seven games at the AFCON, recording five wins and keeping four clean sheets.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Prediction

Djurtus have been in the group stage of the AFCON in the last four editions but have endured a winless run in the competition thus far. After failing to score in the 2019 and 2021 editions, they have found the back of the net this time and will look to sign off for the competition with another goal to their name.

They have never lost all three games in the group stage at the AFCON and are expected to put in a good fight in this match. Nonetheless, they have failed to score in eight of their last nine games in the competition.

The Super Eagles have won two of their three meetings against Guinea-Bissau, including a 2-0 win in the group stage in the previous edition, and are strong favorites. Their 1-0 triumph on Thursday against hosts Cote d'Ivoire was their first win in four games and they'll look to build on that form.

They have lost just one of their last seven games at the AFCON, scoring in all but one game in that period. Head coach José Peseiro brought Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze into the starting XI in the match against Cote d'Ivoire after a draw against Equatorial Guinea.

They are likely to retain their place in the starting XI after a win in that match. Interestingly Kelechi Iheanacho has not been given a start thus far.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the contrast in their records at the AFCON, the 2013 champions are expected to eke out a narrow win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nigeria

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Nigeria to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score or assist any time - Yes