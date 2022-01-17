Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria prediction, preview, team news and more | African Cup of Nations 2021

The group stages of the African Cup of Nations end this week and will see Guinea-Bissau face Nigeria in Group D at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Wednesday night.

Guinea-Bissau played out a goalless draw against Sudan in their opening game. They very well deserved to win the game but were guilty of grossly wasteful finishing. They were then beaten in their next game, losing 1-0 to Mohamed Salah's Egypt.

Guinea-Bissau's hopes of advancing to the knockout stages are now in peril. They need a win on Wednesday to at least see them qualify as one of the highest-ranked third-place teams.

Nigeria beat Egypt 1-0 in their first game via a brilliant strike from Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho. They then picked up a comfortable 3-1 win over Sudan in their second game and could have won by a larger margin as they completely dominated proceedings.

The Super Eagles have already secured a place in the knockout stages of the AFCON and will now be looking to end the group stages as strongly as possible.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the very first meeting between the two nations. Guinea-Bissau desperately need a result this week to keep their hopes alive. Nigeria, on the other hand, have done the job already and will only be targeting a third consecutive win to make a statement of intent in the competition.

Guinea-Bissau Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-D-D-L

Nigeria Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Team News

Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau have a couple of unidentified players out with the COVID-19. Other than that, manager Baciro Cande has all other players in contention for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nigeria

The Super Eagles have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of Wednesday's showdown. Manager Augustin Eguavone could well name an unchanged XI in Nigeria's final group stage game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Predicted XI

Guinea-Bissau Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Mendes; Fali Cande, Sori Mané, Opa Sangate, Jefferson Encada; Bura Nougueira, Moreto Cassama; Piqueti, Panutche Camara, Steve Ambri; Mama Samba Baldé

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Maduka Okoye; Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, Zaidu Sanusi; Wilfried Ndidi, Joe Aribo; Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze; Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Prediction

Guinea-Bissau are yet to win or score in their two cup games so far. They completely outplayed Sudan in their opening game and were then completely outplayed by Egypt in their next game. They need to win on Wednesday as any result short of that would confirm their exit from the competition.

Nigeria have qualified for the last 16 of the AFCON. The Super Eagles will however still be looking to pick up all three points ahead of the knockout rounds. Given the stark contrast in quality between the two sides, Nigeria should pick up all three points once again.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria

Edited by Ashwin