Guinea-Bissau vs Sao Tome and Principe prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

The qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations continue this week and will see Guinea-Bissau face Sao Tome and Principe at the Adrar Stadium in their group opener on Thursday.

Guinea-Bissau, in the qualifiers for the previous edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, lost three of their first four games. They then needed to win their subsequent two matches to secure qualification and managed just that, beating Eswatini and the Congo Republic 3-1 and 3-0 respectively.

The home team have participated in the last three editions of the continental showpiece and will now be looking to begin their qualification campaign with a win as they target a fourth consecutive appearance.

Sao Tome have been reinstated to the qualifiers after winning an appeal against Mauritius. They had beaten the Dodos 4-3 on aggregate in the preliminary rounds before a complaint to CAF by their opponents saw them lose their place in the group, a decision that has now been overturned.

Sao Tome and Principe have never participated in a major tournament, a run they will be looking to end next year.

Guinea-Bissau vs Sao Tome and Principe Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between Guinea-Bissau and Sao Tome and Principe. The hosts have a perfect record in this fixture, winning all three games.

The two sides last faced off in a two-legged World Cup qualifying clash back in 2019 which the Djurtus won 3-1 on aggregate.

Guinea-Bissau Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Sao Tome and Principe Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-L-L-L

Guinea-Bissau vs Sao Tome and Principe Team News

Guinea-Bissau

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Panutche Camara is out with an injury and has been excluded from the squad. All other players are fit and available for selection.

Injured: Panutche Camará

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sao Tome and Principe

There are no known injury concerns for the visitors ahead of Thursday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guinea-Bissau vs Sao Tome and Principe Predicted XI

Guinea-Bissau Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maurice Gomis; Fali Cande, Sori Mané, Opa Sangate, Jefferson Encada; Bura Nougueira, Moreto Cassama, Alfa Semedo; Piqueti, Jorginho, Mama Samba Baldé

Sao Tome and Principe Predicted XI (4-3-3): Primo; Jardel Nazare, Vava Pequeno, Soares, Ivonaldo; Jocy, Iniesta, Marcos Barbeiro; Ricardo Cardoso, Jose Semedo, Luis Leal

Guinea-Bissau vs Sao Tome and Principe Prediction

Guinea-Bissau have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions, failing to score any goals in seven of those games.

Sao Tome and Principe are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing all of their six games prior. However, they sit 68 places behind their midweek hosts in the FIFA rankings and could lose this one.

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau 1-0 Sao Tome and Principe

