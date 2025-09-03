Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2025

Guinea-Bissau host Sierra Leone at the Estádio 24 de Setembro on Thursday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ranked 131st in the world, the Djurtus are currently trailing in fifth place of Group A with only six points from as many games.

Their only victory of the campaign so far was a 1-0 win over Djibouti on matchday two of the qualifiers, courtesy of a 39th-minute strike from Mauro Rodrigues.

However, after going through their first four qualifier fixtures unbeaten, Guinea-Bissau have lost their next two, losing 3-1 to Sierra Leone before a 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso.

The slump in form served to dent their qualification hopes, with the West African side now sitting five points off the top two places with only four games remaining.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone find themselves in a slightly better position, having accrued two points more than Guinea-Bissau.

In six games, the Leone Stars have won, drawn and lost twice each - which isn't the best record, but it has kept them within touching distance of the progression spots.

But their last qualifying game was by far their worst performance yet, with Ethiopia handing them a mammoth 6-1 defeat. Bereket Desta and Abubeker Nassir both struck a hat-trick as Samuel Akinbinu's second-half goal for Sierra Leone was rendered nothing more than a mere footnote on a forgettable evening for his side.

Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 clashes between the sides in history, with Guinea-Bissau winning just once against Sierra Leone and losing on eight occasions.

The Djurtus' sole win in the fixture came in September 2023, when they picked up a 2-1 victory in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Guinea-Bissau have failed to score in eight of their 15 clashes against Sierra Leone.

The Djurtus have lost all four of their international games in 2025, including a 3-1 defeat to Sierra Leone in March.

Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone Prediction

Guinea-Bissau have endured a terrible campaign in 2025 so far, and their losing run is not going to help them against a side with ambitions of at least reaching the next round.

Sierra Leone should come flying out of the blocks and walk away with a narrow win again.

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Sierra Leone

Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sierra Leone to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

