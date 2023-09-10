Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone Prediction and Betting Tips | September 11, 2023

Guinea-Bissau welcome Sierra Leone to the Estadio 24 de Setembro in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification on Monday (September 11).

The hosts are through to the finals after claiming Group A’s second ticket. Guinea-Bissau are second with 10 points, behind table toppers Nigeria (12 points). They're set to participate in their fourth Africa Cup of Nations since their debut in 2017. They held Sierra Leone to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in Conakry.

Djurtus will use the dead rubber clash to fine-tune ahead of their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup double qualifier against Burkina Faso and Djibouti. Both games will be played in November. Guinea-Bissau’s credentials passed their toughest test in the group when they stunned Nigeria 1-0 away in March.

Sierra Leone, meanwhile, failed to make the most of their home advantage on several occasions, drawing twice and losing once. However, they could have some excuses because all their home games were played outside the country due to logistical reasons. They played host to Nigeria in Liberia’s capital, Monrovia in their final home game.

Leone Stars will be switching their attention to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers while using the Afcon qualifying final matchday to do the spadework. Sierra Leone will travel to Ethiopia for the first game against the Walia Ibex on November 13 before hosting Egypt a week after.

Sierra Leone are yet to lose against Guinea-Bissau.

Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Guinea-Bissau have drawn twice and lost once in their three previous clashes with Sierra Leone.

The hosts have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home games.

Guinea-Bissau have scored twice and conceded twice in their last five games.

Sierra Leone have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five away outings.

Guinea-Bissau have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Sierra Leone have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Guinea-Bissau: W-L-W-D-L; Sierra Leone: L-W-D-L-L

Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone Prediction

Guinea-Bissau could claim Group A top spot if they beat Sierra Leone and if Nigeria lose to Sao Tome and Príncipe, which is highly unlikely, though. However, that might not be their objective.

Sierra Leone, meanwhile, may fight to extend their unbeaten record against Guinea-Bissau, but avoiding injuries would be their priority.

Guinea-Bissau have a jinx to break against Sierra Leone. It couldn't be a better time to end that.

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau 2-1 Sierra Leone

Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Guinea-Bissau

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Guinea-Bissau to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sierra Leone to score - Yes