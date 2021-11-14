Guinea-Bissau vs Sudan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Guinea-Bissau square off against Sudan at the Stade de Marrakech in Marrakech on Sunday for their final 2022 World Cup qualifying match.

With Morocco winning Group I at a canter, both teams have been eliminated from the race to reach the third and final qualifying round.

Guinea-Bissau will still aim to at least finish second, where they're currently placed with five points, one clear of Guinea, with whom they drew 0-0 on Friday.

Their only victory in the group, interestingly, came against their next opponents, securing a resounding 4-2 win in September.

The Djurtus raced to a 3-0 lead inside the opening half but the home side pulled back twice through Mohamed Abdelrahman in the second period.

The sides are now also set to clash in the group stages of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in January.

Sudan, at the bottom of the group with two points, are winless and will be hoping to at least put a win on the board before closing out their campaign.

Guinea-Bissau vs Sudan Head-To-Head

The reverse fixture between the sides in September was their first-ever official meeting in which Guinea-Bissau comfortably beat Sudan 4-2.

Guinea-Bissau Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D

Sudan Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-L

Guinea-Bissau vs Sudan Team News

Guinea-Bissau

The Djurtus have now failed to score in three consecutive qualifying matches.

Manager Guilherme Farinha may want to shake things up a little in the attack.

Frederic Mendy, who's netted six times in 18 games, may start on Monday alongside Mama Balde.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sudan

Amir Kamal is in line to make his 60th international appearance, with only Nasr Eldin El Shigail having more caps in the squad.

Seif Teiri and Mohamed Abdulrahman may continue to lead the line.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Guinea-Bissau vs Sudan Predicted XI

Guinea-Bissau (3-5-2): Jonas Mendes; Marcelo Djalo, Eddi Gomes, Opa Sangante; Fali Cande, Alfa Semedo, Sori Mane, Steve Ambri, Nanu; Mama Balde, Frederic Mendy.

Sudan (5-3-2): Mohamed Abooja; Waleed Abdalla, Amir Kamal, Salah Nimer, Faris Abdallah, Atahir Eltahir; Dhiya Mahjoob, Walieldin Khedr, Nasr Omer; Mohamed Abdelrahman, Seif Teiri.

Guinea-Bissau vs Sudan Prediction

With qualifying hopes long gone, neither side will be inspired to give their best.

Even then, Guinea-Bissau have a better squad on paper, and should have no trouble disposing of a toothless Sudan.

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau 2-0 Sudan

Edited by Peter P